Cases filed from Oct. 11 to 15 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1824-B Charles N. Richardson Enterprises Inc. v. Katy Saltwater Disposal Company Inc., damages
2021-1832-B Discover Bank v. Tristan P. Swain, breach of contract
2021-1836-B Ex parte v. B.A.A. also known as B.A.M., expunction of records
2021-1843-B Westlake Services LLC. doing business as Westlake Financial Services v. Robert C. Garber also known as Robert Charles Garber, breach of contract
2021-1853-B Guillermo Vela v. Kelsey Stewart Clayton, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1823-A Discover Bank v. Regina D. Herron, breach of contract
2021-1831-A The Trudgen Corporation doing business as Puroclean Disaster Services v. Woolley Tool Inc. and JDW Properties LLC, breach of contract
2021-1840-A Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company v. Clara L. Pickard, foreclosure of lien
2021-1851-A Alyssa B. Anderson, et al. v. Audubon Behavioral Healthcare of Longview LLC, et al., medical malpractice
2384-H Ex parte v. Loyda Eva Rojas-Gonzalez, writ of habeas corpus
2386-H State of Texas v. Darron D. Pair, writ of habeas corpus
2387-H State of Texas v. Ashton Lowery, writ of habeas corpus
2021-1821-CCL2 Bruno Rivera v. Allstate Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1827-CCL2 Mark Wolfe v. Fuller Sheet Metal LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1828-CCL2 In Re: Method Funders LLC, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2021-1835-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Wendy Garcia, breach of contract
2021-1838-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Derek Mitchell, breach of contract
2021-1841-CCL2 State of Texas v. unknown heirs or devisees of Reagan Grant White Sr., et al., condemnation
2021-1849-CCL2 First National Bank of Omaha v. Robert H. Worsham, breach of contract
2021-1850-CCL2 Haley Michelle Suiter v. Randon Ray Hamilton, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1855-CCL2 GKS LLC doing business as Crossfit Longview, Scott Henton and Kristen Henton v. Dennis-Wade Associates Inc. and Richard Wade, declaratory judgment
022359-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Lazarus Texas Refinery II LLC, et al., tax