Cases filed from Oct. 18 to 22 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1872-B Manuel Lopez v. Jeffery Smith, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1884-B Christopher Meadows v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2021-1888-B Prisha Hospitality LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2388-H Ex parte Jordan Lister, habeas corpus
2390-H State of Texas v. Isisah Sheppard, writ of habeas corpus
2393-H State of Texas v. Derrick R. Harrison, habeas corpus
2021-1861-A In re: Eric Staeheli, other civil
2021-1870-A Allison Brophy v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2021-1875-A Ex parte F.D.K, expunction of records
2021-1887-A Kilgore Laxmi LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2021-1894-A Discover Bank v. Kimberly Rochelle Eubanks, breach of contract
2389-H State of Texas v. Samuel Auriel Barron, writ of habeas corpus
2391-H State of Texas v. Johnathon Moore, habeas corpus
2021-1858-CCL2 Stephanie Ann Rhea, et al. v. Pamela Sue Clemons, et al., other civil
2021-1876-CCL2 Mary Gunn v. Jerry Kelly, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1886-CCL2 Telco Plus Credit Union v. Anthony R. Beasley, breach of contract
2021-1891-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Danny Vestal, breach of contract
2021-1893-CCL2 Alexandria Dixon, et al. v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburg, PA., damages