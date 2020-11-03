Cases filed from Oct. 19 to 23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1907-B Susan Holt-Mears v. Sylvia Paura, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1912-B East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Alvaro Montealvo Hernandez, breach of contract
2020-1927-B Shady Thomas, et al. v. Dolgencorp of Texas Inc., damages
2020-1932-B Rocky Hall v. the estate of Louis Derosa, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1911-A Blaise Wingo v. Spencer Clark, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1926-A Johnny Davis v. Trenton Nobles, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1931-A Jane Doe, et al. v. Matt E. Hipke MD, et al., malpractice — other professional
2020-1909-CCL2 Lonn Spradlin v. Carey Andrew Martin, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1910-CCL2 Baxter Packaging LLC v. 7 S Packaging LLC, et al., breach of contract
2020-1924-CCL2 Citibank NA v. Eric Showler, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1928-CCL2 Bennie Gordon, et al., v. Kathleen Bateman, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1930-CCL2 Brandi Donald, et al., v. Jacquline Winans, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1936-CCL2 Cassie Erin Emerson v. Master Pump & Equipment Corp., et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1945-CCL2 Jose Ascencion Vega-Cruz v. Kathryn Ellsworth, et al., auto personal injury/damages
022208-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Julie Beck, et al., tax warrant
022209-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Luther Hamilton, et al., tax warrant
022210-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Kaylynn Cartwright, tax
022211-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Paul James Hall, tax
022212-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. John Fuller, et al., tax
022213-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. John David Graham, et al., tax
022214-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Rebecca Jo Brandt, et al., tax