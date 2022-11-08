Cases filed from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1710-B Gilmer National Bank v. Aaron Hoye, Kyle Hoye, Kandi Hoye, Andre Rockwell, Stacey Lockett, Lavon Howard Okeke, Dwight Johnson, Courtney Gordon, Skyla Gordon, Jasmine Gordon Adedoyin, Kyron Hoye, Cynthia Pinkston et al., suit on note
2022-1737-B East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Robert Barton, other civil
2022-1748-B Lori Deal-Wilson v. Epic Office Solutions LLC., breach of contract
2500-H State of Texas v. Gary Shastid, habeas corpus
2022-1709-A Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Efrain Ramirez-Ramirez, breach of contract
2022-1724-A Bank of America N.A. v. Adan T. Elizondo Jr., breach of contract
2022-1746-A Discover Bank v. Brittany Tant, breach of contract
2022-1704-CCL2 Credit Union of Texas v. David Jolicoeur, breach of contract
2022-1711-CCL2 Court Apartments Management LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2022-1721-CCL2 Bobby Bradley v. Rolondo Arnulfo Lopez, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1743-CCL2 Central Mutual Insurance Company v. Maria Guevara, breach of contract
2022-1744-CCL2 Neil Grant v. Wesley G. Markum, Markum Enterprises LLC. doing business as Flood Out, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages