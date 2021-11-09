Cases filed from Oct. 25 to 29 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1899-B American Express National Bank v. Alyssa M. Evenson, breach of contract
2021-1910-B Latasha Watkins v. Avelino Santillano, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1921-B Telco Plus Credit Union v. Michael Jason Crowder and Sundee S. Summers, breach of contract
2021-1928-B Ex parte: DeAngelo Mumphrey, expunction of records
2021-1939-B Colton Tremayne Esters v. Dakota Danielle Mason, auto personal injury/damages
2396-H State of Texas v. Marshall McGuyer, writ of habeas corpus
2021-1908-A Brenda Wynn and Kendra Simmons v. Behtany Joy Lawrenson, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1919-A Darryl Gilliam, et al. v. Longview Medical Center L.P., doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center, and Dr. Benjamen Mecham, medical malpractice
2021-1931-A Sabrina Hill, et al. v. Brooklynn Lewis and Delicia Arriola, auto personal injury/damages
2395-H State of Texas v. Jessie Tovar, writ of habeas corpus
2021-1903-CCL2 Isela Ceballos v. Kristin Afzal and Miguel Rodriguez, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1907-CCL2 Ashely Dispenza v. Quillian Roel Briceno, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1911-CCL2 Patrick Starling v. Kelvin Lorenzo Fletcher and AC Windoff Green Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1912-CCL2 Ashlie Peyton v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1926-CCL2 Rodney MacDonald v. Tristan Ryan Ross, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1929-CCL2 Provident Funding Associates L.P. v. Larry Floyd Johnson and Barrie Gilbert Johnson, foreclosure of lien
2021-1938-CCL2 State of Texas v. Teresa L. Johnson, et al., condemnation
2021-1945-CCL2 Surge Operating LLC v. Ralph Durwood Finley, breach of contract
2021-1947-CCL2 Central Mutual Insurance Company, et al. v. Carmila Bryson, auto personal injury/damages