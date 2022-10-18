Cases filed from Oct. 3 through Oct. 7 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1578-B Fykema Gossett PLLC v. Chris Mattingly Jr. and Six Star Solutions LLC, foreign judgment
2022-1583-B On Deck Capital Inc. v. Best Friends Adult Activity Center Inc. and Stephanie Royal, breach of contract
2022-1598-B Sharon Butler et al. v. Longview SNF Operations LLC et al., damages
2022-1604-B Austin Bank Texas N.A. v. Larry Allen Seligmann, suit of sequestration
2493-H State of Texas v. Darren Boyd, writ of habeas corpus
2495-H State of Texas v. Natasha Clough, habeas corpus
2496-H In re: Misty Mason, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1575-A 21st Mortgage Corporation v. unknown heirs at law of Henry L. McCarty, deceased, suit on note
2022-1582-A Discover Bank v. Patrick L. McElhaney and Debra McElhaney, breach of contract
2022-1596-A East Texas Truck Center Baytown LLC v. Tommy Finklea doing business as Texas Truck Store, breach of contract
2022-1602-A Discover Bank v. Makyra Motley, breach of contract
2494-H State of Texas v. Myrson Maddox, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1580-CCL2 Mark Sherrow, Beatriz Sherrow v. HGF Loan Series 2019-01 LP et al., injunction
2022-1581-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Bob Bueche, breach of contract
2022-1591-CCL2 Denver Wallace v. OAG Inc. doing business as Patterson Nissan and Patterson Motors of Longview Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2022-1592-CCL2 Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Gaybrielle Shardai Salone and Trakareon Jamal Markiee Leary, breach of contract
2022-1594-CCL2 State of Texas v. John Williams, Eileen Williams et al., condemnation
2022-1599-CCL2 Audrey Schwartz v. Norris Lee Parker, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1600-CCL2 In Re: v. Name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2022-1605-CCL2 Trinity Valley Pools v. M&M Concrete Services LLC, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-1609-CCL2 Ally Bank v. Nathan L. Hogan, breach of contract
022569-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. P.H. Gray et al., tax
022570-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Adan Thomas Elizondo Jr., tax
022571-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Dennis Thomas, tax
022572-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Forrest J. Leonard, tax
022573-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Demetrio Rodriguez et al., tax
022574-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jody Ogilvie et al., tax
022575-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Stephanie Renee Harden Bates et al., tax
022576-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Carl David Baker et al., tax
022577-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Three Singles Branch LLC, tax
022578-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mona Megginson et al., tax
022579-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Melanie Joan Gaddy Collins et al., tax
022580-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Santa J. Aquino et al., tax
022581-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Keith Touchstone et al., tax
022582-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. C&J Well Services Inc., tax
022583-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Manuel C. Smart et al., tax
022584-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jose Antonio Mendez et al., tax