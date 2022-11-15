Cases filed from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1759-B Sara Elizabeth Bryan v. Yadir Santiago Gonzalez, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1768-B Citibank N.A. v. Kenney M. Craft, breach of contract
2502-H State of Texas v. Derrick Spearman, habeas corpus
2022-1758-A Brandon Blaney and Brianna Smith v. Brookshire Grocery Company, Paccar Financial Corp and Jeremy Ragle, damages
2022-1767-A Darren Toombs v. Jimmerson Investments LLC. and Albert Cornelius Chatman Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2501-H State of Texas v. Dequan Chandler, habeas corpus
2503-H Ex parte v. Quincy Quavon Hensley, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1750-CCL2 Brenda Bush v. Isdrio Esquivel, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1754-CCL2 Name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2022-1755-CCL2 State of Texas v. Saiid B. Mohammad et al., condemnation
2022-1756-CCL2 State of Texas v. Saiid B. Mohammad et al., condemnation
2022-1762-CCL2 CXT Incorporated v. Heritage Constructors Inc. and Westfield Insurance Company, breach of contract
2022-1765-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust Company v. GGJ Construction LLC., George G. White and Kyle J. Ehle, breach of contract
2022-1770-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. Michael B. Lewis, breach of contract
2022-1771-CCL2 Savanah McFadden v. Charles Ramey Carroll and Debbie Carrol, lease agreement
022585-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Jesus Martini Tapia et al., tax
022586-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Lupita Brennan et al., tax