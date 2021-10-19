Cases filed from Oct. 4 to 8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1797-B Velocity Investments LLC, et al. v. Josh Davis, breach of contract
2021-1811-B Daniel Boyle v. Donald Lindley and Bruce Miller, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1818-B Sara Baird v. Bobby Earl Williams, auto personal injury/damages
2383-H State of Texas v. Juancito Merrills, writ of habeas corpus
2021-1791-A Bryson Neil Sumrow v. Jimmy Donnew Whisehunt, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1803-A Brittney Babbitt, et al. v. Government Employees Insurance Companies Casualty Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1817-A Longview Medical Center, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Micuel Herrera, breach of contract
2021-1785-CCL2 Discover Bank v. George M. Henson Jr., breach of contract
2021-1790-CCL2 Carswell Oei v. Triple Lake Ranch Enterprises, doing business as White Oak Outdoor Power, and Michael Bagget, writ of garnishment
2021-1799-CCL2 John L. Barrett Jr. and Jan C. Barrett, et al. v. Dr. Todd J. Yancey and Kevin V. Yancey, suit to remove cloud from title
2021-1800-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Aenet Rowa, breach of contract
2021-1812-CCL2 Submersible Pumps, Inc. v. Western Energy Group, LLC, et al., breach of contract
2021-1814-CCL2 Hallmark Financial Services, et al. v. Cutter Trucking LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1820-CCL2 Author James Manning Jr. v. Longview Social Security Office, other civil
022358-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. David M. Chandler, tax