Cases filed from Oct. 28 to Nov.1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2037-B Ally Financial Inc. v. Sandro Perez, breach of contract
2019-2052-B Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Co., as subrogee of Prince Jamall Prentice v. Rita Yvonne Hitt and David Ray Hitt, damages
2019-2059-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Randy Ritter, suit on account
2019-2063-B Lajune Peterson Primous and as next friend for a minor v. Jeremy C. Mills, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2071-B Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Eric Conner, breach of contract
2019-2033-A American Express National Bank v. Bank of America, writ of garnishment
2019-2051-A OneMain Financial Group LLC, as servicer for Wilmington Trust NA, as issuer loan trustee for One Main Financial Issuance Trust 2017-1 v. Stacey D. Platt, breach of contract
2019-2058-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Pedro Trejo and Penny Trejo, suit on account
2019-2062-A Ovation Services LLC v. Deborah Sparks, other civil
2019-2070-A Luz Maria Lopez, individually and as next friend of two minors v. Kelly Satterwhite, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2025-CCL2 Meredith Lynn Wilcox v. Richard H. Wilcox Jr., other civil
2019-2032-CCL2 Whitney Elizabeth Wilcox v. Richard H. Wilcox Jr., other civil
2019-2038-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Brittany O. Pruitt, breach of contract
2019-2044-CCL2 Autumn Place and as next friend of two minors v. Madden Contracting Co. LLC, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2056-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Carlos Venegas, suit on account
2019-2057-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Sonia Loyola, suit on account
2019-2060-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Cindy Chaney, suit on account
2019-2061-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Frankie Smith and Phyllis Smith, breach of contract
2019-2066-CCL2 Steadfast Insurance Co., as subrogee of Skanska USA Building Inc. v. BTT Steel LLC, doing business as B-T&T’s Steel Erectors and BT&T Steel Services LLC, doing business as B-T&T’s Steel Erectors, breach of contract
2019-2068-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Melanie Davis and Anthony Davis Jr., breach of contract
021929-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Anthony Jay Williams, et al., tax
021930-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Latureena Bryson, tax
021931-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Odom Earl Nowlin, tax
021932-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Maria Del Rosario Perez Serna, et al., tax
021933-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. John Salgado, tax
021934-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Oliver & Addison LLC, et al., tax
021935-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Roel Properties LLC, tax
021937-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Lacey Lopez, tax
021938-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Raymond Kurc, et al., tax
021939-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Jimmie L. Moore Jr., et al., tax
021940-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Robert Allen Cline, et al., tax
021941-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Ladonna Miller, et al., tax