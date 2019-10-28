Cases filed from Oct. 14 to 18 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1930-B BancorpSouth Bank v. Niaz Ahmed Dawach and Ambreen Dawach, breach of contract
2019-1935-B OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Dana Velez, breach of contract
2019-1940-B Lisa Amedick v. June Ray Antonisse, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1945-B TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Harold J. Zurn, breach of contract
2019-1950-B Alfredo Garcia Cuarenta v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license
2019-1961-B Wilmington Savings Fund Society Federal Savings Bank, as owner trustee for Upgrade Pass-Through Trust I, serviced by Upgrade Inc. v. Dequience Newson, breach of contract
2187-H State of Texas v. Aaron Li Fisher, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1929-A Quicken Loans Inc. v. Patricia Porter, Jacquelin Degroat, and the unknown heirs at law of Gordon E. Baumbach, deceased and Sherrie Baumbach, deceased, foreclosure of lien
2019-1934-A OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Samatha Morrow, breach of contract
2019-1939-A Iris James Guadalupe Godinez and Rosario Godinez, individually and as next friend of minors v. Mark Anthony Vazquez and ABC Auto Parts Ltd., auto personal injury/damages
2019-1944-A Cascade Capital LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Cynthia Gray, breach of contract
2019-1959-A Triad Financial Services Inc., servicer for Justice Federal Credit Union v. Rena Ham Copeland, breach of contract
2019-1972-A OneMain Financial Group LLC, as servicer for Wilmington Trust NA, issuer loan trustee for OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-1 v. Eddie Palmer, breach of contract
2019-1910-CCL2 State of Texas v. Michael Jessie Pineda, Bankers Insurance Co., and Steve Fiengo, doing business as Day & Night Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-1911-CCL2 State of Texas v. Nancy Jean Steddum and Steve Fiengo, doing business as Day & Night Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-1912-CCL2 State of Texas v. Raymond Joshua Stone and James Smith, doing business as James Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-1917-CCL2 State of Texas v. Raymond Joshua Stone and James Smith, doing business as James Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-1918-CCL2 State of Texas v. Baylee Paige Youngblood and James Smith, doing business as James Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-1919-CCL2 State of Texas v. Leslie Lorraine Garza and Evan Smith, doing business as A Saints and Sinners Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-1931-CCL2 Massie Jones v. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview, damages
2019-1933-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Kenton Teel, breach of contract
2019-1937-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, assignee of CitiBank NA v. Manuel Watts, breach of contract
2019-1938-CCL2 Keylon Mathis and Fredericka Mathis v. W.M. Miller Construction Co. Inc. and Thomas Long, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1942-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Shannon Blanton and James Blanton, breach of contract
2019-1943-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Ella C. Moncure, breach of contract
2019-1949-CCL2 NRZ Pass-Through Trust II v. Felicia Venters, concerning 707 E. Aurel Ave., Longview, TX 75602, foreclosure of lien
2019-1951-CCL2 James Roberts and Caroline Roberts, individually and as next friend for a minor v. Jason Adams, property damages
2019-1963-CCL2 Kristina Hopkins v. Pamela Livingston, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1971-CCL2 Phillipe LaFontaine v. Texas Farm Bureau Underwriters, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
021917-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Mark W. Beall, et al., tax
021918-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Edward Glynn King, et al., tax
021920-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Francisco Vega, et al., tax
021921-CCL2 Gladwater ISD v. W. H. Rivers, et al., tax
021922-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Carlos Reynoso, et al., tax
021923-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Adrienne Marie Evans, as trustee and guardian for Jean Marie Marks, et al., tax
021924-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Alma Duncan, et al., tax
021925-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Gwendolyn Johnson Dixon, et al., tax
021926-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Samuel Lee Smith, et al., tax
021927-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Monica Jean Hill Turner, et al., tax
021928-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Donald M. Higgs, et al., tax