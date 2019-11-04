Cases filed from Oct. 21 to 25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1973-B Lorena Bernal, S.N. (minor) and J.N. (minor) v. TWS Drilling & Construction LLC and Kenton Leigh Steele, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1991-B American Express National Bank v. Teel Hospitality Services and George Teel, breach of contract
2019-2003-B American Express National Bank v. Brian R. Grooms, breach of contract
2019-2019-B Discover Bank v. Larry Jones, breach of contract
2189-H State of Texas v. Decorian Maurice Allen, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1985-A Bancorp Bank v. Michael Reed Clark, concerning NJ-27 Lake Cherokee, Longview, Gregg County, Texas 75603, under Tex. R. Civ. P. 736, foreclosure of lien
2019-1988-A Trent Lagarric Davis v. ex parte, expunction of records
2019-2000-A John DeYoung, individually and as representative of the estate of Kimberly DeYoung, deceased, Connor DeYoung and Logan DeYoung v. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, Anthony Marcel Hines and Consumers County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2019-2018-A Discover Bank v. Kathryn M. Coward, breach of contract
2188-H Roxann Breland v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1977-CCL2 U.S. Bank NA v. Rhodora S. Bunch, breach of contract
2019-1978-CCL2 Suzanne Cook & Co. v. Jennifer Whatley Ogilvie, breach of contract
2019-1997-CCL2 Midland Funding LLC v. Brian Lebaron, breach of contract
2019-1999-CCL2 Kahuna’s Automotive v. Mason House, also known as Mason Andrew House, also known as Mason Andrew Thomas House, breach of contract
2019-2004-CCL2 Michael V. Maxwell v. Brittney Elizabeth Cammack, modify trust
2019-2012-CCL2 Robert R. Foster, William Lee Foster, Mark Henry Foster and Camille Glenaris v. American Patriot Oil and Gas Inc. and American Patriot Operating Corp., breach of contract