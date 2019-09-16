Cases filed from Sep. 2 to 6 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1597-B Johnny Charles Hilton and Tracy Lynette Howard v. Cody Joe Beggs, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1607-B Alte Marie Rateliff, Scottie Ray Tutor, Kerry Cheek, Andrew Hastings, Audrey Bowen, and Melinda Tarver v. Christian Nicole Cravens and Michael Eugene Kellogg, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1611-B ex parte Chad Michael Payton, expunction of records
2019-1621-B Cascade Capital LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Kenneth Spivey, breach of contract
2019-1626-B Discover Bank v. Rose M. Feazell, breach of contract
2019-1634-B Elizabeth Rennison v. Kenneth Fiengo, doing business as K&K Industrial Coatings, other civil
2019-1640-B Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC v. Harry Neil Barr and Chris Barr, in re: order for foreclosure concerning 1320 E. Lantrip St., Kilgore, TX 75662 under Tex. R. Civ. Proc. 736, foreclosure of lien
2019-1596-A Latoya Addison v. Mac Transportation Ltd. LLP, doing business as Longview Bridge and Road Ltd., and Roberto Ledesma Parra, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1605-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Barbara Gilmore and Sylvester Gilmore, other civil
2019-1615-A Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Carrie A. Smith, breach of contract
2019-1625-A TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Phillip Chifulio, breach of contract
2019-1633-A NexStar Broadcasting Inc. v. Dennis Beard Ministries Inc., also known as Jesus Christ International Church and Dennis Beard Ministries Inc., breach of contract
2019-1638-A Discover Bank v. Linda M. Tinsley, breach of contract
2019-1595-CCL2 Kara Curfman v. Jonathan E. Bridges, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1598-CCL2 AutoVest LLC, assignee of Markone Financial LLC v. Bernice A. Lopez and Michael G. Still, breach of contract
2019-1603-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Teresa Castillo and Dan Castillo, other civil
2019-1613-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC, as servicer for Wilmington Trust NA, as issuer loan trustee for OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-1 v. David Carter, breach of contract
2019-1614-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Jurusha A. Walton, breach of contract
2019-1622-CCL2 Cascade Capital LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Ruby Alexander and Julia Alexander, breach of contract
2019-1624-CCL2 State Farm Lloyds, as subrogee of Kenneth Elkins and Eulalie Elkins v. Peter Pauls Plumbing Inc., damages
2019-1627-CCL2 Belinda Commings v. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, property damages
2019-1629-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Brenda J. Carter and Tyson Carter, foreclosure of lien
2019-1636-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC, as servicer for Wells Fargo Bank NA, as issuer loan trustee for OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2016-1 v. Lauren Munden, breach of contract
2019-1637-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Amanda D. Prins, breach of contract
2019-1644-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC, assignee of Comenity Bank Lane Bryant Retail v. Rachel Roberts, breach of contract
021895-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Judy Gail Ellis Stokes, et al, tax
021896-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Alyssa Ford, tax
021897-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Snap Fitness, tax