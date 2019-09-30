Cases filed from Sep. 16 to 20 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1717-B Robert Byron Roach v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2019-1727-B Black River Oilfield Services LLC v. Brandon Halcumb, Lanny Avery, Double A Enterprises LLC, Iron Hawk Oilfield Services LLC, other civil
2019-1740-B Estrella Garcia v. Jackie Ray Davis, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1746-B TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. William Roberts, breach of contract
2179-H State of Texas v. Tamara Simon, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1715-A Tonja Hawthorne v. Andrew Riley, Mariah Nau, and Stephen Nau, other civil
2019-1726-A Portfolio Recover Assoc. LLC v. Kendrick Lewis, breach of contract
2019-1738-A Dawn Matthews, formerly known as Dawn Vaughn v. Southside Bank, formerly known as First Bank and Trust East Texas, Texas Bank and Trust Co., and BancorpSouth Bank, damages
2019-1741-A Bailey Reynolds v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license
2019-1745-A TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Federick Barton, breach of contract
2019-1750-A A-One Commercial Insurance RRG Inc. v. JT Thomas Transport Inc., doing business as Redline Transport and Jared Thomas, breach of contract
2019-1722-CCL2 TD Bank USA NA, as successor in interest to Target National Bank v. Cindy K. Hefner, breach of contract
2019-1723-CCL2 Longview Underground Utility Supply LLC v. Construction Concrete Trades LLC and Liborio Soto, breach of contract
2019-1733-CCL2 Carol Pittman v. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport Inc., Dillon Transport, Antony Marcel Hines and Consumers County Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2019-1734-CCL2 Michael Cannon v. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview, malpractice-medical
2019-1742-CCL2 Pine Villa Apartments LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to remove cloud from title
2019-1744-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Nanny S. Blaauw, breach of contract
2019-1748-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Julie Richardson and Kevin Richardson, breach of contract
2019-1749-CCL2 Premier Pressure Pumping LLC v. Ampak Oil Co., breach of contract
021900-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Charles Kincaid, et al., tax