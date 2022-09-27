Cases filed from Sept. 12 through 16 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1449-B Citibank N.A. v. Billy E. Thomas, breach of contract
2022-1457-B BMT Ferris Family L.P. v. Gregg County Appraisal District and Gregg Appraisal Review Board, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1462-B Value Inn LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1473-B Ashlie Fellers v. Deandre Pipkin and April Weatherall, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1484-B Charles N. Richardson Enterprises Inc. v. MKO Trucking Inc., suit on account
2022-1489-B Longview Chamber of Commerce v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-1455-A John Berg v. Babajide Ogunseinde M.D. and Longview Orthopedic Clinic Association, medical malpractice
2022-1461-A Dinesh K. Patel and Hiralal R. Patel v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1469-A Kimberly Wilson et al. v. John Pearson Keith III, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1483-A Commercial Servicing Company LLC formerly known as RFS Business Funding LLC et al. v. Teel Hospitality Services Inc. doing business as Jimmy John’s Store No. 1720 and George Teel, breach of contract
2022-1487-A Miaescha D. Golden et al. v. Taylor R. Alston and Jennifer L. Bolton, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1498-A PC Stoneridge LLC, RA Stoneridge LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1453-CCL2 Desera Lynn Derouen and Kenny Gibson v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company and Linda Nash Lawhorn, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1454-CCL2 Longview Loop 281/Judson L.P. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1458-CCL2 Paul Barron and Yolanda Barron v. Gregg County Appraisal District and Gregg Appraisal Review Board, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1460-CCL2 Longview Hotel Partners LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1465-CCL2 Joshua Whitten v. Doris Stinson, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1467-CCL2 Janet Stanley v. Billy Ray Webb, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1479-CCL2 Longview Fairways Apartments L.P. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1480-CCL2 Living Emunah in Texas LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1485-CCL2 Mall at Longview LLC v. MGP Longview Inc., lease agreement
2022-1486-CCL2 Mall at Longview LLC v. MGP Longview Inc., lease agreement
2022-1494-CCL2 Discover Bank v. James Silva, breach of contract
2022-1495-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Ellis Moon also known as Ellis L. Moon, breach of contract
022567-CCL2 Gladewater ISD et al. v. Jerri Beth Palmer et al., tax
022568-CCL2 Gladewater ISD et al. v. Scott Skipper et al., tax