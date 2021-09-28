Cases filed from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1667-B Discover Bank v. Randall J. Houser, breach of contract
2021-1685-B Morgan Campbell v. Edwin Travis Goodwin III, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1693-B Ex parte v. Brandon Boyd Smith, expunction of records
2021-1696-B LVNV Funding LLC. v. David A. Trusty, breach of contract
2374-H State of Texas v. Ryan Jaudon, habeas corpus
2021-1664-A Jalpa Patolia, et al. v. F&H Builders LLC, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2021-1666-A Ex parte v. Crystal K. Boyd, expunction of records
2021-1683-A Antoine Leblanc v. Cleo P. Morgan, et al., partition suit
2021-1692-A Jeremy Vinson v. Benchmark Industrial Services Inc., damages
2021-1674-CCL2 State of Texas v. Longview ISD Board of Trustees, et al., injunction
2021-1680-CCL2 Courtney Nesbitt v. General Motors LLC, breach of contract
2021-1689-CCL2 Nationstar Mortgage LLC. doing business as Champion Mortgage Company v. unknown heirs at law of Bennie F. Ingram, other civil
2021-1691-CCL2 Michael H. Keen v. Komatsu America Corp. and Phoenix Labor Group LLC, damages
022352-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Barbara L. Rice, et al., tax
022353-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Tyler Thomas Burnside, et al., tax warrant
022354-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Neil Sheckles et al., tax warrant