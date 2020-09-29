Cases filed from Sept. 14 to 18 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1652-B Hall Construction LLC v. Blackshear H. Jameson, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1677-B State of Texas v. Robert Thomas Moore, expunction of records
2020-1680-B Mahesh Patel, et al. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2020-1684-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Shanna L. Campbell, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1706-B Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Sharon Polk, et al., breach of contract
2020-1714-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Catherine Lowery, et al., suit on account
2020-1718-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Javier Castaneda Ordaz, suit on account
2020-1722-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Pam Rich, et al., suit on account
2020-1733-B State of Texas v. Tracy Leigh Witt, expunction of records
2020-1741-B Natalie Anderson v. Christi Arnold Jones, auto personal injury/damages
2283-H State of Texas v. Demichael Johnson, habeas corpus
2285-H State of Texas v. Maceo Latrelle Gill, writ of habeas corpus
2020-1646-A Derrick Conrad v. Gregg County Appraisal Review Board, other civil
2020-1651-A Harold LeTourneau v. Arch Treatment Technologies Inc., et al., other civil
2020-1672-A State of Texas v. TMK, expunction of records
2020-1678-A Rocio Ramos v. Myriam Barrios, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1683-A Newrez LLC, et al. v. Artee M. Harper, et al., other civil
2020-1700-A Jesika Jacks v. Shirley Whitaker Arline, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1712-A State of Texas v. VJD, expunction of records
2020-1713-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Intesar Kahn, et al., suit on account
2020-1717-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Melanie Richmond, et al., suit on account
2020-1721-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kristi Horton, suit on account
2020-1740-A Midwest Hose & Specialty Inc. v. Tri-W Global Inc., suit on account
2020-1747-A Tri-State Vacuum & Rental LLC v. Thomas Oilfield Services LLC, suit on account
2284-H State of Texas v. Travon Webb, habeas corpus
2020-1650-CCL2 Breiton Hospitality LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2020-1653-CCL2 Southside Bank v. Kevin D. Oden, breach of contract
2020-1659-CCL2 Texana Bank NA v. ETEX Environmental LLC, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1681-CCL2 Roy Seymour v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2020-1682-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas NA v. Anna Marie Greenhill, et al., other civil
2020-1693-CCL2 Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Shanna L. Campbell, et al., breach of contract
2020-1697-CCL2 Gary Schexnayder Jr., et al. v. Louis Rodriguez, et al., damages
2020-1708-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Shemeca King, other civil
2020-1710-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Jeanie Dowell, suit on account
2020-1715-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Loyce Ingram, et al., suit on account
2020-1716-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Tynicea Moore, suit on account
2020-1719-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. John Bohner, suit on account
2020-1720-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Austin Monts, suit on account
2020-1730-CCL2 Energy Weldfab Inc. v. Callon Petroleum Co., et al., other civil
2020-1739-CCL2 Yshekia Bell, et al. v. Jordan Lister, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1743-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Joan Peterson, breach of contract
2020-1745-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Daron V. Fagan, breach of contract