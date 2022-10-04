Cases filed from Sept. 19 through 23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1502-B Ronald Lacy v. Christopher Lee Lloyd and Doghouse Investments LLC doing business as C Woods Company, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1505-B Ex parte Harold Wayne Baker, expunction of records
2022-1511-B Adriana Samantha Rubio v. Daisy Lana Hillin, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1530-B Guillermina Izaguire Ramirez et al. v. TLS Solutions LLC et al., auto personal injury/damages
2022-1536-B Seth Welborn v. Loretta Washington, auto personal injury/damages
2487-H State of Texas v. Odis Walters, writ of habeas corpus
2489-H State of Texas v. Demmie Mosley, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1504-A Ex parte J.B.S., expunction of records
2022-1510-A Jessie Jernigan v. Larry Bob Bison and Allstate County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1517-A Denisely Hawley et al. v. Nicholas Scott, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1525-A State of Texas v. John Fredy Henao-Lopez, expunction of records
2022-1534-A Cheryl Corbin et al. v. Prolec-GE Waukesha Inc. and Ramiro Rodriguez, auto personal injury/damages
2488-H State of Texas v. Bridget Nobles, habeas corpus
2490-H Ex parte v. John Smith, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1507-CCL2 Ring & Pinion Service Inc. doing business as Randy S. Worldwide Automotive v. F&W 4x4 Holdings LLC doing business as Longview Drive Shaft & 4x4 Shop and LDS 4x4 Shop and Kevin R. Curbo, breach of contract
2022-1508-CCL2 Bella Oaks Longview LLC and Hung Partners LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1514-CCL2 Rick Tatum and Juan Aguilar, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1516-CCL2 Bennie A. Ford v. Lilly M. Waddell, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1518-CCL2 E. Lyle Johnson Inc. v. Texas Bank and Trust Co., writ of garnishment
2022-1532-CCL2 Sierra Sargent v. Martin Jaime Cardona Solis, damages
2022-1533-CCL2 Burnes Ray Whitehead v. Ricky Barber, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1542-CCL2 Joshua Gosa v. Chance Ramsey, breach of contract
2022-1545-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. John Gentry, breach of contract