Cases filed from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1717-B Discover Bank v. Jimmy Coby, breach of contract
2021-1724-B Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15 LLC v. Beverly Hare, breach of contract
2021-1728-B Debra Lynn Downs, formerly known as Debra Lynn McAlister, and Jimmy Don Downs v. Richard A. Custer and Claudette M. Custer, declaratory judgment
2376-H Ex parte v. Quinntevin Gevon Riley Jones, writ of habeas corpus
2377-H Ex parte v. Quinntevin Gevon Riley Jones, writ of habeas corpus
2378-H Ex parte v. Quinntevin Gevon Riley Jones, writ of habeas corpus
2021-1713-A Ex parte v. Erika Nicole Nelson, expunction of records
2021-1714-A Southside Bank v. Pro Flex Gym LLC and Richard Lee Seymour, breach of contract
2021-1723-A RKB Hydrotech Professional LLC v. Ecozonix LLC, breach of contract
2021-1727-A McKesson Medical Surgical Minnesota Supply Inc. v. Stebbins Five Companies LTD, et al., breach of contract
2021-1737-A Allison Keoun and Natalie Long v. Hien T. Nguyen, doing business as Luxury Nails Spa and AAA Grand Lux Day Spa Inc., damages
2375-H State of Texas v. Tyrone Ephrain, habeas corpus
2379-H Ex parte Camren Lee Cowan, writ of habeas corpus
2021-1704-CCL2 Misty Hedlund Bush v. Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1710-CCL2 G.G. v. Matt Hipke, doing business as Adolescent Care Team, medical malpractice
2021-1718-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Phillip E. Grammer, breach of contract
2021-1719-CCL2 Steele Roofing and General Contracting LLC v. Larry Long and Central Mutual Insurance Company, breach of contract
2021-1725-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Katherine L. Reese, breach of contract
2021-1726-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Carlos Morales Rojas, breach of contract
2021-1734-CCL2 Korry Shelton and Stephanie Shelton, et al. v. Dr. Charles Newlin, et al., medical malpractice
2021-1735-CCL2 Tom Garrett v. Brian Garrett, partition suit
022355-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Virginia Shirley, tax
022356-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. G&L Safety LLC, tax