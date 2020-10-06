Cases filed from Sept. 21 to 25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2020-1755-B Joseph Daniel Rhodes, et al. v. Yougis Tours LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages

2020-1767-B Leobardo Perez v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license

2287-H State of Texas v. Casey Gibson, habeas corpus

2289-H State of Texas v. Eric Findley, writ of habeas corpus

2020-1758-A State of Texas v. Ignacio Corona-Flores, expunction of records

2020-1777-A Jennifer Ricker, et al. v. Claudia Hernandez, auto personal injury/damages

2286-H State of Texas v. Stephen Hooker, habeas corpus

2288-H State of Texas v. Brittany Nicole Brooks, habeas corpus

2290-H State of Texas v. Rafaela Capasso, writ of habeas corpus

2020-1764-CCL2 BancorpSouth Bank v. Dale Dodson, breach of contract

2020-1769-CCL2 Jae Joo v. A&D Landworks LLC, breach of contract

2020-1783-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. David Blalack, breach of contract

022176-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Michael P. Reeves, et al., tax warrant

022177-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Eddie J. Wasserman et al., tax warrant

022178-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Lorene Crawford, et al., tax warrant

022179-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Loraine Lockwood, et al., tax warrant

022180-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. J&A Fabrication LLC, et al., tax warrant

022181-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. The Vet on 4th PLLC, tax warrant

022182-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. American Food Mart, tax warrant

022183-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Texas Food Mart, et al., tax warrant

022184-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. CHCT Texas LLC, tax

022185-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Delia Thirkill, tax

022186-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. McWood Inc., tax

022187-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Kimberly McKinnon, tax

022188-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Heaven’s Lilly Inc., tax

022189-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Carla Rose Dennis, et al., tax

022190-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jody Ogilvie, et al. tax

022191-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Tommy Wayne Gibson, et al., tax

022192-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mary Ann Thomas, tax

022193-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Matthew Martin Gandy, et al., tax