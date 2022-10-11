Cases filed from Sept. 26 through Sept. 30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1550-B Katie Chantel Gibbs v. the estate of Francisco Del Hierro et al., damages
2022-1555-B Yolanda Johns et al. v. Hannah Hamsa Nandamudi, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1565-B In Re: Robert M. Griffin Jr., petition for removal of trustee in probate matters
2022-1572-B Discover Bank v. Christy Andrews, breach of contract
2491-H State of Texas v. Tahj Bush, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1548-A Lakendra Charmaine Farris v. Freddie Joe Wallace, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1553-A Ethel J. Ballenger v. Rodney Lewaine Ortan et al., partition suit
2022-1564-A Rene Landeros Ramirez v. Richard Armstrong, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1571-A Christopher Heath Dorgan v. B&D Flowback LLC, breach of contract
2492-H State of Texas v. Tasha Ross, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1551-CCL2 One Main Financial Group LLC v. Tony Leal Jr., breach of contract
2022-1552-CCL2 Norberto Mancilla Hernandez v. Eva Lavonda Williams, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1557-CCL2 Melissa Lynn Kelly v. Brandon Layne Latham, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1560-CCL2 Jimmy Jay Jones Jr. v. General Motors LLC, breach of contract
2022-1567-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust Company v. BTH Bank, National Association, James D. Scott and Melinda J. Scott, writ of garnishment
2022-1568-CCL2 Citibank N.A. v. James K. Vozzella II, breach of contract
2022-1570-CCL2 Southern Supply House LLC v. Louisiana Machinery Company LLC doing business as Resource Energy Equipment, breach of contract
2022-1573-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Laura J. DeLeon, breach of contract
2022-1574-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Waltermae Ms Blankenship, breach of contract