Cases filed from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1738-B Longview Medical Center L.P., doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Richard Weigel, breach of contract
2021-1746-B Matthew Morgan v. Southern Sports Holdings LLC, Rivive Church and Scott Davis, injunction
2021-1751-B William Fishburn v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, suit for title and possession
2021-1752-B William Fishburn v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, suit for title and possession
2021-1758-B Lainey Boyd v. Lori Horn, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1766-B Discover Bank v. Theresa J. Welch, breach of contract
2021-1776-B Heritage Inn Number XIV v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2381-H Ex parte Kidane Armade Brooks, writ of habeas corpus
2021-1745-A Kiora Johnson v. Kevin Don Sprouse, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1757-A JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Brian C. Gurley, breach of contract
2021-1764-A Murketha Mooty v. Panda Restaurant Inc. doing business as Panda Express, damages
2021-1775-A Gowan Seed Company v. Oscar Still, doing business as Still Farms, breach of contract
2021-1777-A Holly Ann Cotton v. Velocity Investments LLC, bill of review
2380-H In reference to Keymonica McCoy, writ of habeas corpus
2382-H State of Texas v. Jamie Marshall, writ of habeas corpus
2021-1742-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company as subrogee of Frank Dublin v. Jose Aguilar, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1744-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Brandi L. Townson, breach of contract
2021-1748-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Judith A. Walker, breach of contract
2021-1749-CCL2 Leigh Decker v. Tyrek Leekorrious Boyd and Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1753-CCL2 Ford Motor Credit Company LLC. v. Jeremy Luker, breach of contract
2021-1754-CCL2 Kennedy, Yardley v. Jasper C. Rowe, et al., suit to remove cloud from title
2021-1759-CCL2 Colby Corine Stevens v. Maria Hernandez Sarinana, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1761-CCL2 Euler Hermes North America Insurance Company, et al. v. CDM Air LLC, breach of contract
2021-1765-CCL2 Texas Department of Public Safety v. Jason Lee Melton, occupational license
2021-1770-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Andraius R. Kennedy, breach of contract
2021-1773-CCL2 Kristin Granham, et al. v. Justin English and Krystal English, damages
2021-1778-CCL2 TXHP Longview 1 LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
022357-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Joseph B. McClain, tax