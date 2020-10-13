Cases filed from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1779-B Jerome A. Parsons v. Texas Dept. of Transportation, other civil
2020-1797-B Woolley Tool Inc. v. Energy Fishing & Rental Services Inc., breach of contract
2020-1814-B Albert Jones v. Gregg County Texas, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1815-B State of Texas v. Peyton Wood, expunction of records
2291-H State of Texas v. Devin Stevens, writ of habeas corpus
2292-H State of Texas v. Michael Dammone Wilson, writ of habeas corpus
2020-1791-A Jacoby Hodge and Kena Williams v. Alejandro Zavaleta, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1812-A Keith Luster v. Jordan Samuel Dee White, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1790-CCL2 Megan Charles v. Christian Manuel Peralta and Ryder Integrated Logistics Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1798-CCL2 State of Texas v. Michael Dammone Wilson, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-1799-CCL2 Converging Capital LLC v. Rachel Peoples and Melvin Jones, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1802-CCL2 Clyde Cooks Jr., et al. v. Regency IHS of Longview LLC, et al., malpractice-medical
2020-1817-CCL2 Heather Jolicoeur, et al. v. Matt E. Hipke M.D., et al., damages
022194-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. RF Properties Ltd., et al., tax
022195-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Sarah Gillette, et al., tax
022196-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Browne’s Sports Center LLC, et al., tax
022197-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Greggory Lynn Dearion, et al., tax