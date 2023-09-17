Cases filed from Sept. 4-8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-1518-B Ovation Services LLC. v. LaToyia Taylor, foreclosure on lien
2023-1524-B Richard Deishler v. Alejandro Valadez, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1538-B Evan's World Travel Inc. and Wanda Minx v. LTC Travel LLC., Lacy Cox and Carolyn Denise Day, other civil
2023-1543-B Kohl's Illinois Inc. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1549-B Longview Laxmi LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1553-B Value Inn LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2561-H Jermel Johnson McNary v. Sheriff of Gregg County, writ of habeas corpus
2023-1523-A Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Carol L. Simmons, breach of contract
2023-1535-A TXHP Longview 1 LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1542-A Emeritol Eastman Estates LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1548-A Laxmi of Eastman LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1552-A Panda LTD. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1557-A HMG Park Manor of Longview LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1520-CCL2 Willow Creek SD LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2023-1521-CCL2 L&B Solutions LLC. doing business as Viking Wholesale Supply v. Andrews Pump & Supply Inc., suit on account
2023-1525-CCL2 Haylin Elishia Pittman v. Ontario Rashard Thompson and GEICO County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1529-CCL2 Terry Reeves v. Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc., breach of contract
2023-1533-CCL2 State of Texas v. the unknown heirs of Mabel Sherman Moore, Donnie Norman, Francis Norman, unknown heirs of Shirley May Taylor, Randolph Lemons, unknown heirs of Geraldine Sean Lemons, unknown heirs of Bobby James Norman, Rodney Lemons, Rona Lemons, Sharion Lemons Pruitt, The Rev. Michael Darden, Conebra Darden, Norris Lemons, Mamie Lemons, Debra Hawkins and Dana Hawkins, condemnation
2023-1534-CCL2 State of Texas v. the unknown heirs of Leemond Anderson, Jerry Love, Cassandra Anderson, unknown heirs of Daisy Anderson, unknown heirs of Clarence Bowie Jr., A.C. Campbell, Ruth Campbell, Ginger Harper, Cyewanda Holcomb, Carl Stephens, Kyle Daniels, Louie Williams, Milton Sanders, Alma Fullylove, Joel Stephens, Houston Stephens, James Stephens, Pennye Thomas, Shervaughnna Anderson, the unknown heirs of Nettie Jones, Williamette Smith, Angela Jones, Raymond Anderson, Reggie Glaspie, Felicia Glaspie, Kevin Glaspie and Attorney General, condemnation
2023-1536-CCL2 State of Texas v. Kelly Van Davis, Lue Davis, the unknown heirs of Amy Joyce Coleman, the heirs at law of Will Davis, Lubertha Greer, Frances Davis, Joseph Davis, Cumia Tincer, Willie Davis, Hudson Davis, Lucille Davis, Eugene Davis and Leola Williams, condemnation
2023-1540-CCL2 M&M RTO LLC. v. Dianne Colbert, breach of contract
2023-1541-CCL2 Sabra IL Texas LP. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1544-CCL2 Target Corporation v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1547-CCL2 Diwali Longview LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1550-CCL2 Spring Hill State Bank v. Hicks Family Trucking LLC. and Shannon Hicks, breach of contract
2023-1551-CCL2 Sai Longview I 20 LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1554-CCL2 BMO Bank N.A. v. Verabank National Association, writ of garnishment
2023-1555-CCL2 TXHP Longview 2 LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1556-CCL2 Desiree Forgione v. Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
022724-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. David Dowell et al., tax