Cases filed from Sept. 5 through 9 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1414-B Discover Bank v. Werner A. Zukowski, breach of contract
2022-1419-B Discover Bank v. Glenda L. Hinson, breach of contract
2022-1423-B Oliver Leon Roberts and Shaun Roberts v. Tinzer Morrow Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2022-1429-B Stephen Bisner v. Nissan North America Inc., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-1430-B Kenneth Liles v. Chase Pena, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1436-B Charles Nelson v. Angel Rodriguez, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1442-B Ex parte v. Anita Marie Fossey, expunction of records
2022-1443-B Discover Bank v. Cameron S. Pickitt, breach of contract
2485-H In Re: Benjamin Scarborough, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1412-A Aggiesig Holdings LLC v. Emco Oilfield Services LLC, breach of contract
2022-1418-A Jessie Sammons Nelson v. William Blaine Brewer Jr., William Brian Brewer and Diane Brewer, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1422-A Stephen Deutsch v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1426-A Cassandra Kegarise, occupational license
2022-1435-A MFT-ChimneyBrook LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1440-A 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Armand Deshawn Collins, breach of contract
2022-1446-A Kristin Glasper v. Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2486-H Ex parte v. David Bray, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1416-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Corey Shane Gaskin, breach of contract
2022-1417-CCL2 Robert Hampton and Marilyn Hampton v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2022-1420-CCL2 UHG I LLC v. Jason T. Smith, breach of contract
2022-1421-CCL2 Jamie Lee Irvine v. Escar Financial LLC, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-1425-CCL2 Emily Ann Estambuli v. Pamela Shoulders, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1427-CCL2 SSG East Texas LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1432-CCL2 Jaymie L. Bates v. Andrea Cabrerra, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1434-CCL2 Linda Taylor et al. v. 717 Green Street LLC, damages
2022-1438-CCL2 Rogers & Doty Enterprises LLC v. Express Delivery Enterprise LLC and Kristin’s Dispatch Service, other civil
2022-1439-CCL2 JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. David B. Simmons, breach of contract
2022-1444-CCL2 Robledo Investments LTD. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1445-CCL2 Summit NCI JV 172 v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
022541-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Tsunami MB LLC, tax
022542-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Geauxtx LLC doing business as Booshay’s Central Station Cafe, tax
022543-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore and Kilgore College v. Linda Kim Franklin et al., tax
022544-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mark Edward Compton, tax
022545-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Breaktime Stores 28 Inc., tax
022546-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Herman Isreal Perez Figueroa, tax
022547-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Ayana Dunn et al., tax
022548-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College and Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. Kermit Sheffield et al., tax
022549-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore and Kilgore College v. Lloyd Hinton et al., tax
022550-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County Kilgore College and Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. KKC Properties LLC et al., tax
022551-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore and Kilgore College v. Ramco Inc., tax
022552-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. William Todd Morgan et al., tax
022553-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. John A. Gamel et al., tax
022554-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Anita Louise Shirley, tax
022555-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Ruben Antonio Cuellar-Torres et al., tax
022556-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Marlye Zirkle et al., tax
022557-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Terri L. Harris et al., tax
022558-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Larry Whitener, tax
022559-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Prime Communications Retail LLC also known as AT&T, tax warrant
022560-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jimmy K. Odom, tax
022561-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Emily Morgan Malone, tax
022562-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mary Adkisson, tax
022563-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Opal Dean Morris, Jordan Whitley et al., tax
022564-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Roy Crow et al., tax
022565-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Audrey Anderson et al., tax
022566-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Sherri Lynn Morgan, tax