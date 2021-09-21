Cases filed from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1632-B American Express National Bank v Eddie Harter, breach of contract
2021-1647-B Janinna Flores, et al. v. Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1655-B Walgreen Co., et al. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2021-1662-B Ex parte A.D.B, expunction of records
2021-1645-A Walmart Stores East Inc. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2021-1654-A Longview Loop 281/Judson LP v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2373-H Ex parte Gregory Ragan, habeas corpus
2021-1641-CCL2 Mary A. Gideon and Austen L. Gideon, et al. v. William Rotxler M.D., medical malpractice
2021-1644-CCL2 Bessie Wallace, et al. v. Gary Johnson, et al., partition suit
2021-1649-CCL2 In reference to structured settlement payment rights of A.M. and TransAmerica Life Insurance Company, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2021-1650-CCL2 Robert Henry Gardner v. Tiffany Marie McNerlin, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1656-CCL2 Joshua Jay Dougherty v. Kiley Rachel Shaffer, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1658-CCL2 Barbara Owens Griffin v. Vickie Janiece Hamel, auto personal injury/damages