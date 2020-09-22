Cases filed from Sept. 7 to 11 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1622-B Eddie Fitzgerald Hewitt v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license
2020-1624-B State of Texas v. William Charles Malone, expunction of records
2020-1627-B Angela Murphey v. Zildeanny De Sousa Carvalho Jones, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1645-B Newrez LLC, et al. v. Annie P. Fagan, et al., other civil
2020-1621-A Diana Kay Gallegos v. Eric Allen Rubio, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1611-CCL2 Isabell Santoya-Urieta v. Brittany Renee Jones, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1620-CCL2 Patrick Kyle Baker v. Gwenda McElroy, damages
2020-1629-CCL2 Keith Dwight Barber v. Ellen Wilson, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1640-CCL2 Topcat Oilfield Transport LLC v. Basic Energy Services Inc., et al., suit on account
2020-1647-CCL2 Newrez LLC, et al. v. Deloris Morris, et al., breach of contract
022174-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Lawrence C. Darden, et al., tax
022175-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Amy Elizabeth Coffman, et al., tax