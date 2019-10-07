Cases filed from Sep. 23 to 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-421-B-1 Zeid Women’s Health Center Ltd. v. Sheli Kipp, injunction
2019-1754-B Kevin Wittmayer v. Government Employees Insurance Co., suit on insurance policy
2019-1775-B John C. Campbell M.D. v. Medical Imaging Consultants LLP, breach of contract
2019-1783-B Jacob Pollard v. Daniel Warner, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1788-B Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Preston Lawson and Kayla Avery, breach of contract
2019-1792-B Discover Bank v. Diana Lynne Brown, breach of contract
2019-1774-A Steven Moore v. Ariana Moore, damages
2019-1779-A Kyle McKinnon, Roger Dale McKinnon, Linda McKinnon, McKinnon Construction Co. LLC, and MWM Ranch LLC v. Excel Utility Construction LLC, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2019-1787-A Veronica Gage v. Miguel Quevedo, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1791-A OilFlo LLC v. Stetson Petroleum Corp., other civil
2019-1796-A Shorr Hospice Holdings LLV v. Pine Tree Real Estate Investments Inc., other civil
2180-H State of Texas v. Paul Alexander Jr., writ of habeas corpus
2019-1760-CCL2 Longview Underground Utility Supply LLC v. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc., writ of garnishment
2019-1764-CCL2 Kaci Shaw v. Shannon Daugherty, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1768-CCL2 State of Texas v. 2007 Blue BMW 650I, VIN #WBAEK13577VN84089, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2019-1769-CCL2 State of Texas v. $444 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2019-1770-CCL2 Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc. v. James B. Lee III, individually and doing business as JBL Electric Co. Inc., breach of contract
2019-1777-CCL2 Beatriz Ramirez, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Fernando Torres and JBS Carriers Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2019-1778-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Travis Johnson, breach of contract
2019-1784-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Angela M. Parker, breach of contract
2019-1786-CCL2 Ideal Credit Union v. Troy D. Jarrell, breach of contract
2019-1789-CCL2 Regina Coppedge v. Brittney Ann McIntyre and Aaron Wayne McIntyre, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1790-CCL2 Bank of America NA v. Zosimo M. Elevera, breach of contract
2019-1793-CCL2 Jimmy Don Drew Jr. v. Rocnick Davis, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1794-CCL2 Randy Tarr v. Helen Michele Jones, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1798-CCL2 PSFS 3 Corp. v. Kilgore, Gilmer, Mount Pleasant Eye Care Centers PA and J.T. Roberts, individually, foreign judgment
021901-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Rocky Henson and James Aaron Henson, individually and doing business as Green Street Coin Laundry, tax
021902-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Anthony Paul Jehlen, tax
021903-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Ignacio Ruedas, tax
021904-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Damian Ortiz, et al., tax
021905-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Joann Martin, et al., tax
021906-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Dennis Black, et al., tax
021907-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. NMC Properties LLC, et al., tax
021908-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Kelly Edwards, et al., tax
021909-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Marlye Zirkle, tax
021910-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Amber Rae Phillips, et al., tax
021911-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Jose Figueroa Jr., et al., tax