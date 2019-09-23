Cases filed from Sept. 9 to 13 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1655-B Jovanni Hernandez and Luis Martin Jr. v. Jorge Juarez Martinez, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1675-B April M. Casey v. Claudia L. Eckland, individually and as executrix of the estate of John Lawrence Love, other civil
2019-1690-B Brodrick Lewis v. Jerry Stevens, damages
2019-1693-B ex parte Sonya Celeste Plata, expunction of records
2019-1696-B Reliable Nurse Staffing LLC v. Oglethorpe of Longview LLC and Oglethorpe Inc., breach of contract
2019-1701-B Longview Medical Center, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Marguerite Alley and Leslie Alley, breach of contract
2019-1706-B Longview Medical Center, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Sarah Rabatin and Colby Rabatin, breach of contract
2177-H State of Texas v. Shawn Phillip Moore, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1647-A Kimberly Reynolds Miles v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2019-1654-A Family Auto Sales and Friendly Auto Plex v. Midway Insurance Management International Inc., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2019-1672-A Texas Bank and Trust Co. v. Compass Bank, doing business as BBVA Compass, writ of garnishment
2019-1674-A Gary Dan Bilbo Jr. v. Don Morgan, damages
2019-1686-A ex parte M.N.H., expunction of records
2019-1688-A Troy Melton Bearden and Yvonne Bearden Lee v. Billy Edward Bearden, modify trust
2019-1694-A Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Christopher D. Brookins, breach of contract
2019-1700-A Longview Medical Center, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Christi Caton and Felipe Loredo, breach of contract
2019-1705-A Longview Medical Center, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Sheila Porter and Winford Porter, breach of contract
2019-1713-A ex parte J.L.J., expunction of records
2178-H State of Texas v. Johnathan William Younger, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1646-CCL2 Hochheim Prairie Insurance v. Kaylen Marie Gilmore, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1656-CCL2 Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Co., subrogee of Providence Baptist Church v. Nevglenn Corp., doing business as Servpro of Longview, damages
2019-1659-CCL2 Renee Martin v. Joseph Aaron Schaetz, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1676-CCL2 State of Texas v. Cristian Moreno-Gonzales, American Surety Co., surety, and Jason Odom, doing business as American Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-1678-CCL2 State of Texas v. Lance Cason Ross, American Surety Co., surety, and Frank Odom, doing business as American Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-1679-CCL2 State of Texas v. Kyle Keir Williams and Steve Fiengo, doing business as Martin Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-1680-CCL2 State of Texas v. John Eric Matthews and Thomas Snoddy, doing business as Bad Boy Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-1681-CCL2 State of Texas v. James Edward Lee and Sonya Rigano, doing business as AA-Alan Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-1682-CCL2 Lonnie Wilborn v. Dulce Maria Arteaga, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1683-CCL2 State of Texas v. Dundria Lashae Henderson and Steve Fiengo, doing business as Day & Night Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-1687-CCL2 The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co. v. Southeastern Freight Lines Inc., damages
2019-1691-CCL2 J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC v. redacted annuitant, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2019-1692-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Laramie G. Robertson, breach of contract
2019-1697-CCL2 Nancy Gonzalez, individually and as next friend of minors v. Claude Ard, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1699-CCL2 Chad Edwards v. Dorel Home Furnishings Inc., formerly known as Cosco Home and Office Products and Wal-Mart Stores Texas LLC, product liability-other
2019-1702-CCL2 Longview Medical Center, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Frank Colbert and Louise Colbert, breach of contract
2019-1703-CCL2 Longview Medical Center, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Misty Meza and Efriam Meza, breach of contract
2019-1707-CCL2 Longview Medical Center, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Eric Wildt, breach of contract
2019-1714-CCL2 Mark Dolewebber, on behalf of the estate of Allen Wisenbaker, Wendy Wisenbaker and Madeline Wisenbaker v. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, malpractice-medical
021898-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Richfield Reeves South Exploration Inc., tax
021899-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Frank Jefferson Walker Jr., et al., tax