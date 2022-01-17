A 30-year-old Longview man is in the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge.
Adrian Devon Grissom was jailed at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the charge, according to online jail records.
Grissom, whose address jail records lists as an apartment complex on Gilmer Road, was arrested on a warrant out of the 124th District Court.
Details surrounding Grissom’s arrest were not available Monday morning. His bond had not yet been set early Monday. The Gregg County Courthouse is closed Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.