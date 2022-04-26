Marriage licenses filed from April 11 to 15 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Hunter Owen Dillard and Holly Donnell Smallwood
Jonathan Lane Langford and Jennifer Michele Audet
Russell Leroy Austin and Suzanne Marie Hintz
Justin Kyle Pettit and Hailiey Nichole Christie
Stephen Edward Love and Pamela Jill Melnik
Danielle Marie Bentley and Adriana Lynnae Cruz
Jonathan Wayne Webb and Whitney Leigh Arellano
Justyn Kai Miller and Brittni Lane Ratcliff
Carlos Rodrigo Chairez Gomez and Macias Michelle Reyes
Lloyd Craig Hayden Mullinnex and Mysti Marie Weber
Eric D. Vaughn and Jamie Alison Wilson
Nathan Wayne Howell and Teresa Jane Adams
Deldrick Deveontae Fritz and Bryanna Mae Hosmer
John Dillon Carlson and Stephanie Jade Jones
Kristopher Thomas Hassell and Aranda Rene Sue Pierce
Paul Gomez Jr. and Jodi Brooke Lee
John Travis Harris and Katherine Lynn Striegler
Zanden Reicher Worley and Caimbre Alyse Johnson
Brandon Lane Turner and Shania Elizabeth Pierce