Marriage licenses filed from April 11 to 15 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Hunter Owen Dillard and Holly Donnell Smallwood

Jonathan Lane Langford and Jennifer Michele Audet

Russell Leroy Austin and Suzanne Marie Hintz

Justin Kyle Pettit and Hailiey Nichole Christie

Stephen Edward Love and Pamela Jill Melnik

Danielle Marie Bentley and Adriana Lynnae Cruz

Jonathan Wayne Webb and Whitney Leigh Arellano

Justyn Kai Miller and Brittni Lane Ratcliff

Carlos Rodrigo Chairez Gomez and Macias Michelle Reyes

Lloyd Craig Hayden Mullinnex and Mysti Marie Weber

Eric D. Vaughn and Jamie Alison Wilson

Nathan Wayne Howell and Teresa Jane Adams

Deldrick Deveontae Fritz and Bryanna Mae Hosmer

John Dillon Carlson and Stephanie Jade Jones

Kristopher Thomas Hassell and Aranda Rene Sue Pierce

Paul Gomez Jr. and Jodi Brooke Lee

John Travis Harris and Katherine Lynn Striegler

Zanden Reicher Worley and Caimbre Alyse Johnson

Brandon Lane Turner and Shania Elizabeth Pierce

