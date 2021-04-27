Marriage licenses filed from April 12 to 16 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Mark Lee Dang and Alissa Lillian Cao

Paul Eugene Clark and Amanda Lillian Merchant

Cody Duane Wascom and Desiree Dawn Yarolem

Charles Bruce Boyd and Delia Elaine Ruthven

Austin James Allison and Carmen Yvette Paz

Chad Jared Mitchell and Ariel Elizabeth Franklin

Rico Antonio Moore and Janice Shawnte Datcher

Jerry Leonard Stinson and Tammie Renee Copeland

Christopher Michael McGee and Courtney Kathleen Harrington

Dustin Skyler Jackson and Desiree Ravon Taylor

Gary Ladale Criston and Ivory Marie Wade

Cody Cheyenne Henson and Cheyenne Dezary Husband

Willie J. Fitzpatrick Jr. and Charmanique Annette Colbert

Claude Maurice Davis and Chavez Patricia Rivera

Nathan Lance Mize and Tori Grace Moore

Anthony James Dean Harmon and Megan Richele Szpytek

Taylor Michael Miller and Autumn Lee Brooke Friedrich

Brycen Vance Burhans and Rylie Shae McConnell

Ryan Ronnie Moore and Natalie Ann Nichole Horn

Wendell Lynn Gieger and Susan Elisabeth Carr

Felix Villarreal Jr. and Karla Iveth Avila

Eric Lyn Mitchell and Tabitha Lynn Staley

Preston Grant Fincher and Kaytlynn Eve Stalcup

Royce Palmer Hines Jr. and April Hope Mikayla Powers

John Marc Nailling and Zaida Abigail Escareno Rios

