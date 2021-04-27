Marriage licenses filed from April 12 to 16 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Mark Lee Dang and Alissa Lillian Cao
Paul Eugene Clark and Amanda Lillian Merchant
Cody Duane Wascom and Desiree Dawn Yarolem
Charles Bruce Boyd and Delia Elaine Ruthven
Austin James Allison and Carmen Yvette Paz
Chad Jared Mitchell and Ariel Elizabeth Franklin
Rico Antonio Moore and Janice Shawnte Datcher
Jerry Leonard Stinson and Tammie Renee Copeland
Christopher Michael McGee and Courtney Kathleen Harrington
Dustin Skyler Jackson and Desiree Ravon Taylor
Gary Ladale Criston and Ivory Marie Wade
Cody Cheyenne Henson and Cheyenne Dezary Husband
Willie J. Fitzpatrick Jr. and Charmanique Annette Colbert
Claude Maurice Davis and Chavez Patricia Rivera
Nathan Lance Mize and Tori Grace Moore
Anthony James Dean Harmon and Megan Richele Szpytek
Taylor Michael Miller and Autumn Lee Brooke Friedrich
Brycen Vance Burhans and Rylie Shae McConnell
Ryan Ronnie Moore and Natalie Ann Nichole Horn
Wendell Lynn Gieger and Susan Elisabeth Carr
Felix Villarreal Jr. and Karla Iveth Avila
Eric Lyn Mitchell and Tabitha Lynn Staley
Preston Grant Fincher and Kaytlynn Eve Stalcup
Royce Palmer Hines Jr. and April Hope Mikayla Powers
John Marc Nailling and Zaida Abigail Escareno Rios