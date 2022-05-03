Marriage licenses filed from April 18 to 22 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Christopher Dale Drovdahl and Jamye Amanda Ewen
Brandon Cole Burkett and Brinkley Ellen Bright
Anthony Edmund Depaepe and Ashton Daun Harris Browder
James Earl Brown Jr. and Amanda Lynn Arnold
Matthew Charles Conrad and Catherine Josephine Kovacs
Jeremy Patrick Garlick and Kristina Marie Kelly
Kenith Robert Evans and Carie Koren Bechtold
Gerard James Elfering and Courtney Travis Younger
Mattheau Gunner Trahan and Jessica Marie Ammons
Alan Austin Horton and Jasmine Sha Barnes
Wesley Scott Newman and Krystina Michelle Head
Michael Pat Watson and Amanda Carol Daniels
Dilyn Rex Cooley and Sophia Wadiwalla Davis
Steven Jerad Blackwood and Candi Cheri Alexander
Armando Javier Rivas and Madison Lyn Eby
Summer Leann Cooley and Crystal Marie Wood
Jake Howard Edwards Jr. and Shayna Brittani Foreman
Triston David Collingsworth and Sage Leann Moore
Forrest Conrad McWhorter and Brittney Sue Reeves
Gunter Blake Arnold and Hunter Leshea Henley
Roberto Castro and Christina Marie Kegarise
Christopher Denee Williams and Sasha Dionne Venson
Alexander Jospeh Hutcheson and Mollie Mae McKinney
Christopher Neal Johnson and Jaci Anne Ellis
Richard Matthew Callis and Hannah Elise Figueroa