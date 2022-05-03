Marriage licenses filed from April 18 to 22 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Christopher Dale Drovdahl and Jamye Amanda Ewen

Brandon Cole Burkett and Brinkley Ellen Bright

Anthony Edmund Depaepe and Ashton Daun Harris Browder

James Earl Brown Jr. and Amanda Lynn Arnold

Matthew Charles Conrad and Catherine Josephine Kovacs

Jeremy Patrick Garlick and Kristina Marie Kelly

Kenith Robert Evans and Carie Koren Bechtold

Gerard James Elfering and Courtney Travis Younger

Mattheau Gunner Trahan and Jessica Marie Ammons

Alan Austin Horton and Jasmine Sha Barnes

Wesley Scott Newman and Krystina Michelle Head

Michael Pat Watson and Amanda Carol Daniels

Dilyn Rex Cooley and Sophia Wadiwalla Davis

Steven Jerad Blackwood and Candi Cheri Alexander

Armando Javier Rivas and Madison Lyn Eby

Summer Leann Cooley and Crystal Marie Wood

Jake Howard Edwards Jr. and Shayna Brittani Foreman

Triston David Collingsworth and Sage Leann Moore

Forrest Conrad McWhorter and Brittney Sue Reeves

Gunter Blake Arnold and Hunter Leshea Henley

Roberto Castro and Christina Marie Kegarise

Christopher Denee Williams and Sasha Dionne Venson

Alexander Jospeh Hutcheson and Mollie Mae McKinney

Christopher Neal Johnson and Jaci Anne Ellis

Richard Matthew Callis and Hannah Elise Figueroa

