Marriage licenses filed from April 19 to 23 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Ellart J. Vreugdenhil and Logan Marie Moore

Jordan Rey Minifield and Kirsten Simone Davis

Caleb Christopher Kincaid and Madison Alexis Brown

James Edward Thomas Jr. and Kiya Quanice Thomas

Justin Lee Graham and Kristen Nichole Kuhlman

Allen Curtis Lizza and Tamara Lynn Traylor

Joseph Ernest Angelo and Teresa Carol Fogle

Charles Steven Freeman and Sarah Megan Evans

Marquan Shemar Coby and Serenty Lateece Kitchen

Chase Allon Anderson and Lyndsey Cheyenne Foster

