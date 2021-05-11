Marriage licenses filed from April 26 to 30 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Jason Andrew Fincher and Kierstyn Ryan Hannigan
Earlie Dixon and Tracey Lynell Bounds
Kenneth Lynn Morgan Jr. and Susan Louise Hoffman
Matthew Allen Graves and Heather Mae Lange
Jamar Quintez Smith and Tashea Danielle Williams
Christopher Michael Henderson and Rachel Elizabeth Riley
Michael Luis Savala and Lakin Lynn Styles
Michael Mason Dominguez and Bailey Christine Jones
Jose Armando Banda Loredo and Banda Erica Naranjo
Kaleb Alan Richey and Sierra Jade Goodman Lopez
Danny Ray Jackson Jr. and Mandy Alina Daniels
Timothy James Layne and Samantha Lee Garland
Austin Chad Steitler and Torey Lee Clark
Michael Clayton Johnson and Kimberly Marie McNeely
Chad William Stoermer and Sarah E. Pierson
Christopher Edward Shipley and Ashley Nicole Knight
Richard Jason Pendarvis and Amy Renee McKinley
Bryan Thomas Odea Burkdoll and Abigail Gwyn Johnson
Christopher Allen Richardson and Kirkeisha Lynnshay Portley
Terrence Isiah Buchanan and Jessica Dawn Shattuck
Covenant O. Olatunde and Addison Lee Langston
Johnny Lee Sheffield Jr. and Brittany Sharday Jackson
Zenon Ley Nyvall and Seslea Ann Mobbs
Orocio Adrian Romero and Maria Dela Luz Ascencio Ortega
Brentley Allen Mickelboro and Staci Reese Zurn