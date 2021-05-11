Marriage licenses filed from April 26 to 30 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Jason Andrew Fincher and Kierstyn Ryan Hannigan

Earlie Dixon and Tracey Lynell Bounds

Kenneth Lynn Morgan Jr. and Susan Louise Hoffman

Matthew Allen Graves and Heather Mae Lange

Jamar Quintez Smith and Tashea Danielle Williams

Christopher Michael Henderson and Rachel Elizabeth Riley

Michael Luis Savala and Lakin Lynn Styles

Michael Mason Dominguez and Bailey Christine Jones

Jose Armando Banda Loredo and Banda Erica Naranjo

Kaleb Alan Richey and Sierra Jade Goodman Lopez

Danny Ray Jackson Jr. and Mandy Alina Daniels

Timothy James Layne and Samantha Lee Garland

Austin Chad Steitler and Torey Lee Clark

Michael Clayton Johnson and Kimberly Marie McNeely

Chad William Stoermer and Sarah E. Pierson

Christopher Edward Shipley and Ashley Nicole Knight

Richard Jason Pendarvis and Amy Renee McKinley

Bryan Thomas Odea Burkdoll and Abigail Gwyn Johnson

Christopher Allen Richardson and Kirkeisha Lynnshay Portley

Terrence Isiah Buchanan and Jessica Dawn Shattuck

Covenant O. Olatunde and Addison Lee Langston

Johnny Lee Sheffield Jr. and Brittany Sharday Jackson

Zenon Ley Nyvall and Seslea Ann Mobbs

Orocio Adrian Romero and Maria Dela Luz Ascencio Ortega

Brentley Allen Mickelboro and Staci Reese Zurn

