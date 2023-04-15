Marriage license
Marriage licenses filed from April 3-7 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Benjamin Albert Dyson and Jennifer Nicole Barrett

Owen McClellan Usher and Julia Eve Carter

Roel P. Zuniga and Amalia Martinez Galvan

Mason Zachary McGuire and Cecily Fiona Bowman

Garrett Hayden Wood and Christine Roxanne Hughes

Christian Taylor Neal and Madison Lynn Ross

Lloyd George Bullock IV and Allena Caren Ward

George Melvin McInnis and Elaine Worsham McMorris

Thomas Wesley Brasher and Emilio Jose Molineros Mantilla

Andrew John Lang and Hannah Marie Penney

Christian Arturo Quiroz Anguiano and Melissa Alaina Shipman

Christian Gonzales and Meagen Danyaile Gianoutsos

Gerald Wayne Moore II and Casey Nicole Moore

Lance Trurain Bridges and Daltyn Ann Collie

Michael Bailey Clevenger and Shannon Irene Henshaw