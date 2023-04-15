Marriage licenses filed from April 3-7 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Benjamin Albert Dyson and Jennifer Nicole Barrett
Owen McClellan Usher and Julia Eve Carter
Roel P. Zuniga and Amalia Martinez Galvan
Mason Zachary McGuire and Cecily Fiona Bowman
Garrett Hayden Wood and Christine Roxanne Hughes
Christian Taylor Neal and Madison Lynn Ross
Lloyd George Bullock IV and Allena Caren Ward
George Melvin McInnis and Elaine Worsham McMorris
Thomas Wesley Brasher and Emilio Jose Molineros Mantilla
Andrew John Lang and Hannah Marie Penney
Christian Arturo Quiroz Anguiano and Melissa Alaina Shipman
Christian Gonzales and Meagen Danyaile Gianoutsos
Gerald Wayne Moore II and Casey Nicole Moore
Lance Trurain Bridges and Daltyn Ann Collie
Michael Bailey Clevenger and Shannon Irene Henshaw