Marriage licenses filed from April 30 to May 7 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
James David Lawson and Amy Laverne Jones
Joel Monama and Priscilia Yala Biolo
Alan Arellano and Mariam Stephanie Femat Herrera
James Everett Silva III and Abigail Gallegos
Eric Robert Taylor and Debbie McCarthy White
Michael Ray Blalock and Glenda Darlene Jones
Blake Alan Gilbert and Janie Elizabeth Haywood
Austin Elijah Gutierrez and Julia Alexis Lozano
Corbin William Crews II and Catherine Leigh Evans
Asriel Le Montez Jones and Royelle Katisha Gray
Jose Arturo Zarate Butanda and Irma Rendon Garcia
Luz E. Saldana and Gabriela Gallardo
Nicholas Alexander Welch and Kendall Dawn Kennedy
Corvel Thomas ONeil Marshall and Dulce Ruby Valencia
Donald Mitchell Blevins and Wanda Underhill Blevins
Gregory Deon Hood Jr. and Rayanna Tazha Williams
Brandon Cole Tanner and Melinda Brooke Perryman
Michael Paul Roberts and Jessica Nicole Tejeda
Giovani Jose Espinosa and Sayaka Komoriya
Lovis Junior Tatum II and Alyssa Rene Wise
Connor Cole Hounsel and Maty Jaye Reynolds
Landon Christian White and Allison Tucker Akins
Robert Mack Brown and Lee Nannette Hall
Ralph Edward Munk and Laniece Wilcox Walker
Eric John Parcher and Catherine Marie Cooper
Jerry William Exline III and Lindsey Ann Bennett
Lesley Richard Foster and Taylor Renae Inman
Wayne Richard Stewart and Linda Lasyone Spicer
Lacecil Fritz Demills Jackson and Amanda Lashun Williams
Aaron James Johnson and Lyndsay Dian Light
Justin Glenn Woodard and Julie M. Alexander
Christopher James Harrell and Yoon J. Lee
Michael Dewayne Stevenson and Chrystal Latrice Burt
Jeremy Adron Jordan and Morgan Savannah Steele
Harrison Chase Gomez and Kali Joy Carter
Nicholas Jeffrey Lawson and Cameron Julia Bauso
Nathanael Derek Wiebe and Riley Nicole Howe
James Paul George and Paola Samantha Santana
Kenneth Robert Sheppard and Parra Selene Espinoza
David Allen May and Michelle Ann Williams
Lamarcus Alexander Allen and Kami Dene Brown
Eliel Mendoza and Zuleima Espino
Hunter Cole Ellis and Madaline Brooke Holt