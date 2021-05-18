Marriage licenses filed from April 30 to May 7 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

James David Lawson and Amy Laverne Jones

Joel Monama and Priscilia Yala Biolo

Alan Arellano and Mariam Stephanie Femat Herrera

James Everett Silva III and Abigail Gallegos

Eric Robert Taylor and Debbie McCarthy White

Michael Ray Blalock and Glenda Darlene Jones

Blake Alan Gilbert and Janie Elizabeth Haywood

Austin Elijah Gutierrez and Julia Alexis Lozano

Corbin William Crews II and Catherine Leigh Evans

Asriel Le Montez Jones and Royelle Katisha Gray

Jose Arturo Zarate Butanda and Irma Rendon Garcia

Luz E. Saldana and Gabriela Gallardo

Nicholas Alexander Welch and Kendall Dawn Kennedy

Corvel Thomas ONeil Marshall and Dulce Ruby Valencia

Donald Mitchell Blevins and Wanda Underhill Blevins

Gregory Deon Hood Jr. and Rayanna Tazha Williams

Brandon Cole Tanner and Melinda Brooke Perryman

Michael Paul Roberts and Jessica Nicole Tejeda

Giovani Jose Espinosa and Sayaka Komoriya

Lovis Junior Tatum II and Alyssa Rene Wise

Connor Cole Hounsel and Maty Jaye Reynolds

Landon Christian White and Allison Tucker Akins

Robert Mack Brown and Lee Nannette Hall

Ralph Edward Munk and Laniece Wilcox Walker

Eric John Parcher and Catherine Marie Cooper

Jerry William Exline III and Lindsey Ann Bennett

Lesley Richard Foster and Taylor Renae Inman

Wayne Richard Stewart and Linda Lasyone Spicer

Lacecil Fritz Demills Jackson and Amanda Lashun Williams

Aaron James Johnson and Lyndsay Dian Light

Justin Glenn Woodard and Julie M. Alexander

Christopher James Harrell and Yoon J. Lee

Michael Dewayne Stevenson and Chrystal Latrice Burt

Jeremy Adron Jordan and Morgan Savannah Steele

Harrison Chase Gomez and Kali Joy Carter

Nicholas Jeffrey Lawson and Cameron Julia Bauso

Nathanael Derek Wiebe and Riley Nicole Howe

James Paul George and Paola Samantha Santana

Kenneth Robert Sheppard and Parra Selene Espinoza

David Allen May and Michelle Ann Williams

Lamarcus Alexander Allen and Kami Dene Brown

Eliel Mendoza and Zuleima Espino

Hunter Cole Ellis and Madaline Brooke Holt

