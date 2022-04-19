Marriage licenses filed from April 4 to 8 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Jimmy Scott Coulter and Leah Qui You Nee Pakalana Hong

Wade Barry Campbell and Kelly Colleen McCauley

Christopher Adam Wilson and Tara Brooke Hughes

Billy Joe Kinney and Brianna Beth Hinds

Steven Alexander Sinclair and Melissa Rose Nash

Thomas George Anderson and Megan Ling Ross

Steven Marshall Hayden and Maria Haley Brown

Taylor Ray Clinton and Kamryn Aleigha Stewart

Joseph Kevin Daniels and Jenna Marie Burroughs

Robert Cole Berry and Madison Claire Whitehurst

John Alvin Quick and Chastity Ann Freeman

Carlos Martinez Gallegos and Maria Rubi Ramirez

Dominique ONeal Gipson and Jessica Nicole Corbin

Lance Emerson Coleman and Elizabeth Hyer Hudson

Larry Douglas Avant Jr. and Jordan Nicole Tramel

Roland Anthony Boudreau and Anna Olivia Tucker

Khalil Levell Black and Nancy Denise Shelton

Charles Harry Hickman III and Katilyn Danielle Goffin

Matthew Dillon Dickey and Sarah Allison Morris

Bailey Reid Reynolds and Brittani Hope Franklin

