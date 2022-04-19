Marriage licenses filed from April 4 to 8 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Jimmy Scott Coulter and Leah Qui You Nee Pakalana Hong
Wade Barry Campbell and Kelly Colleen McCauley
Christopher Adam Wilson and Tara Brooke Hughes
Billy Joe Kinney and Brianna Beth Hinds
Steven Alexander Sinclair and Melissa Rose Nash
Thomas George Anderson and Megan Ling Ross
Steven Marshall Hayden and Maria Haley Brown
Taylor Ray Clinton and Kamryn Aleigha Stewart
Joseph Kevin Daniels and Jenna Marie Burroughs
Robert Cole Berry and Madison Claire Whitehurst
John Alvin Quick and Chastity Ann Freeman
Carlos Martinez Gallegos and Maria Rubi Ramirez
Dominique ONeal Gipson and Jessica Nicole Corbin
Lance Emerson Coleman and Elizabeth Hyer Hudson
Larry Douglas Avant Jr. and Jordan Nicole Tramel
Roland Anthony Boudreau and Anna Olivia Tucker
Khalil Levell Black and Nancy Denise Shelton
Charles Harry Hickman III and Katilyn Danielle Goffin
Matthew Dillon Dickey and Sarah Allison Morris
Bailey Reid Reynolds and Brittani Hope Franklin