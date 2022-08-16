Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 1 through 5 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Clinton Eugene McEntire and Breeanna Jordan Langston
Tyler Lee Morris and Jenna Elizabeth Mortensen
Justin Tyler Tuttle and Chelsie Lin Germano
Aaron Mitchell Howell and Kimberley Nicole Baker
Alan Ray Escher and Melody Marie Smith
Matthew Scott Manshack and Cara Rae Herbert
Victor Peralta Molina and Celia Pineda Mendoza
Charlie Delen Taylor and Shanta Ruesha Nauling
Richard Rowdy Smith and Payton Lee McVey
Angel Maxamilliano Chavez and Charlie Nichole Rogers
Jared Allen Stanley and Stacie Lynn Newman
Tommy Joe Voelcker and Debra Maria Tella Eichelmann
Chandler Douglas Mead and Rachel Megan Kelypas
Saul Prado and Marisol Carbajal Granado
Jeff Dean Poff and Fatima Medina Bonilla
Hunter Ray Dale and Breanna Lee Nichols
Gerald Endohabe Andu Anzah and Ornella Priscille Yonkeu Tchoumke
Joshua Ray Benavidez and Lucia Cruz
Miguel Armando Reyes and Maria Leonor Tello Basave
Luciano Naranjo Carrillo and Maria Antonieta Salcido Cota
William Kasey Klink and Jessica Sanchez Castillo
Spencer Wayne Wollard and Hailey Michelle Watts
Kaleb Ryan Bales and Kara Jo Odom
Dervares Rashawn Hayter and Lacarva Semaj Dyer
Joaquin Lara Colunga and Alexa Guiselle Felix Rodriguez
Jesse James Dominguez and Azeneth Berenice Gomez Ochoa
Tristan Lee Venn and Emilee Anne Bailey
Mason Alan Oxsheer and Ansley Elizabeth Jackson