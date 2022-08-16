Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 1 through 5 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Clinton Eugene McEntire and Breeanna Jordan Langston

Tyler Lee Morris and Jenna Elizabeth Mortensen

Justin Tyler Tuttle and Chelsie Lin Germano

Aaron Mitchell Howell and Kimberley Nicole Baker

Alan Ray Escher and Melody Marie Smith

Matthew Scott Manshack and Cara Rae Herbert

Victor Peralta Molina and Celia Pineda Mendoza

Charlie Delen Taylor and Shanta Ruesha Nauling

Richard Rowdy Smith and Payton Lee McVey

Angel Maxamilliano Chavez and Charlie Nichole Rogers

Jared Allen Stanley and Stacie Lynn Newman

Tommy Joe Voelcker and Debra Maria Tella Eichelmann

Chandler Douglas Mead and Rachel Megan Kelypas

Saul Prado and Marisol Carbajal Granado

Jeff Dean Poff and Fatima Medina Bonilla

Hunter Ray Dale and Breanna Lee Nichols

Gerald Endohabe Andu Anzah and Ornella Priscille Yonkeu Tchoumke

Joshua Ray Benavidez and Lucia Cruz

Miguel Armando Reyes and Maria Leonor Tello Basave

Luciano Naranjo Carrillo and Maria Antonieta Salcido Cota

William Kasey Klink and Jessica Sanchez Castillo

Spencer Wayne Wollard and Hailey Michelle Watts

Kaleb Ryan Bales and Kara Jo Odom

Dervares Rashawn Hayter and Lacarva Semaj Dyer

Joaquin Lara Colunga and Alexa Guiselle Felix Rodriguez

Jesse James Dominguez and Azeneth Berenice Gomez Ochoa

Tristan Lee Venn and Emilee Anne Bailey

Mason Alan Oxsheer and Ansley Elizabeth Jackson

