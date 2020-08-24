Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 10 to 14 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Colten Christopher Woodfin and Alysha Dianne Barton

Angel Alejandro Gonzalez Martinez and Virginia Gonzalez

Jessie Winston Johnson and Lakeshia Lonette Bradley

Eliseo Flores Galindo and Yasmin Estrada

Daniel Wilson Nix and Tasha Renae Thompson

Horace Carl McFall and Pamela Ann Spencer

Brady Lane Peka and Alyssa Cheyenne Brantley

Damacio Castillo and Soria Tania Perez

Wendell Clay Whatley Jr. and Kember Rachelle Baggett

Carl Howard Collins Jr. and Tessa Marie Simmons

Jacob Stevwil Dyer Jr. and Celicea Monshey Gonzales

Paul Fredell Fuller and Mariesha Chartae Rudd

Jacob Paul Porter and Haley Denise Cagle

Wililam Lewis Duncan and Kristy Lynn Salinas

Gawaine Delavodca Mitchell and Amanda Nichole Hollins

Diana E. Monsivais Cuellar and Frances Marie Barrios

David Jose Garcia and Bridgett Marie Navarro

Luis Antonio Aguilera and Nicole Danielle Williamson

Kenneth Travis Crenshaw and Hope Shyanne Hill

Armando Gracia and April Leigh Norris

Scott Price Dillard and Rebecca Gail Postins

Anthony James Suchan and Alexus Jo Jarosh

Michael Christian Opolski and Lauren Elizabeth Cole

Trever Wayne Vaughan and Elizabeth Morgan Sinclair

