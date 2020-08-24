Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 10 to 14 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Colten Christopher Woodfin and Alysha Dianne Barton
Angel Alejandro Gonzalez Martinez and Virginia Gonzalez
Jessie Winston Johnson and Lakeshia Lonette Bradley
Eliseo Flores Galindo and Yasmin Estrada
Daniel Wilson Nix and Tasha Renae Thompson
Horace Carl McFall and Pamela Ann Spencer
Brady Lane Peka and Alyssa Cheyenne Brantley
Damacio Castillo and Soria Tania Perez
Wendell Clay Whatley Jr. and Kember Rachelle Baggett
Carl Howard Collins Jr. and Tessa Marie Simmons
Jacob Stevwil Dyer Jr. and Celicea Monshey Gonzales
Paul Fredell Fuller and Mariesha Chartae Rudd
Jacob Paul Porter and Haley Denise Cagle
Wililam Lewis Duncan and Kristy Lynn Salinas
Gawaine Delavodca Mitchell and Amanda Nichole Hollins
Diana E. Monsivais Cuellar and Frances Marie Barrios
David Jose Garcia and Bridgett Marie Navarro
Luis Antonio Aguilera and Nicole Danielle Williamson
Kenneth Travis Crenshaw and Hope Shyanne Hill
Armando Gracia and April Leigh Norris
Scott Price Dillard and Rebecca Gail Postins
Anthony James Suchan and Alexus Jo Jarosh
Michael Christian Opolski and Lauren Elizabeth Cole
Trever Wayne Vaughan and Elizabeth Morgan Sinclair