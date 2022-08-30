Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 15 through 19 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Dillon Kyle Horton and Briana Cecilia Schamber

Tony Wayne Jamerson and Regina Evette Wobberton

Justin Craig Consley and Trang Hoai Nguyen

Edwin Davidson and Gail Mullins Hodgkins

Jose Alfredo Vite Gonzalez and Araceli Morales Magana

William Logan Davis and Heavyn Raylene Schoonover

Bradlee Joe Smith and Keely Jade McCreary

Michael Douglas Coates and Riana Florelle Betonio

John Edward Presley and Elizabeth Alves

Cody Fletcher Rhoades and Alexis Leann Waller

Sedrick McCurdy and Deidra Lashel Williams

Benton Edward Buchanan and Ashley Paige Hooten

Zachery Conner Gilpatrick and Kaitlynn Elizabeth Scruggs

Patrick Luis Valenzuela and Hannah Kaytlynn Sanders

William Preston Brightwell and Layci Marie Reeves

Daniel Cortland Buffin and Ciara Breann Evans

Mary Mistelle Ryan and Crystal Lee Howard

Justin Bryan Schaetz and Skylar Makenzie Goldsberry

Javier Hernandez Reyes and Esmeralda C. Salazar Coronada

Kirk Melton Jr. and Samantha Marie Martinez

Anthony Todd Gautreaux and Kimberly Rozas Gautreaux

Jose Antonio Ramirez Chavez and Leslie Areli Rosas Lopez

Ulyses Pelcastre and Neyslie Ann Vazquez Negron

Recommended for You


Tags