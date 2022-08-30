Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 15 through 19 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Dillon Kyle Horton and Briana Cecilia Schamber
Tony Wayne Jamerson and Regina Evette Wobberton
Justin Craig Consley and Trang Hoai Nguyen
Edwin Davidson and Gail Mullins Hodgkins
Jose Alfredo Vite Gonzalez and Araceli Morales Magana
William Logan Davis and Heavyn Raylene Schoonover
Bradlee Joe Smith and Keely Jade McCreary
Michael Douglas Coates and Riana Florelle Betonio
John Edward Presley and Elizabeth Alves
Cody Fletcher Rhoades and Alexis Leann Waller
Sedrick McCurdy and Deidra Lashel Williams
Benton Edward Buchanan and Ashley Paige Hooten
Zachery Conner Gilpatrick and Kaitlynn Elizabeth Scruggs
Patrick Luis Valenzuela and Hannah Kaytlynn Sanders
William Preston Brightwell and Layci Marie Reeves
Daniel Cortland Buffin and Ciara Breann Evans
Mary Mistelle Ryan and Crystal Lee Howard
Justin Bryan Schaetz and Skylar Makenzie Goldsberry
Javier Hernandez Reyes and Esmeralda C. Salazar Coronada
Kirk Melton Jr. and Samantha Marie Martinez
Anthony Todd Gautreaux and Kimberly Rozas Gautreaux
Jose Antonio Ramirez Chavez and Leslie Areli Rosas Lopez
Ulyses Pelcastre and Neyslie Ann Vazquez Negron