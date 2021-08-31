Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 16 to 20 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Antonio Inez Pina and Cierra Haley Cabe

Gary Shawn Ware and Kemberly Kessler Allen

Michel Denero Bell and Christina Leann Hendrix

Brandon Laderrick Hawkins and Niesha Lashae Veasley

Jose Alfredo Banda Orosco and Eneida Idalia Moreno Diaz

Tyler Grant Cason and Leah Beth Everett

Joseph Paul Dean and Becky Johnson Bishop

Michael James Gray and Cindi Lynn Watson

Corben James McNeese and Grace Elizabeth Gee

Venerable Blake Hunter and Carlotta Antoinette Butler

Brandon Cody Butler and Lauren Elisabeth Mitchell

Timothy Bryon Whalen and Stacey E. Cornett

Enil Onix Martinez Murillo and Nikki Leigh Mauldin

David Dannie Chea and Mayra Bellanira Vazquez Berrones

Michael Colton Clair and Katherine Lynn Evans

Christopher Scott Cmerek and Beth Ann Brooks

Jon Michael Hooten and Yuriko Sugiyama

Paul Christopher Chipman and Tammy Jo Williams

Paul Ryan Putman and Latonya Louise Jones

