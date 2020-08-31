Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 17 to 21 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Ignacio Corona Flores and Beatriz Ramirez Hernandez
Billy Don Lively and Crystal Michelle Howell
Fred Albert Cole and Donna Parish Sikes
Samer Abdel Rahman Hazza Al-Kofahi and Hasna Maichi
Preston Blaine Morris and Maryelisa Hope Roper
Amber Reshea Scoggins and Kimberli Nikole Adams
Christan Shane Owens and Vanessa Zarazua
Pedro Suarez Landaverde and Diana Garcia
Dakota Brandon Smith and Shannon Moon Cherrie
Taylor Douglas Godwin and Trisha Nicole Morris
Paul Michael Allen and Linda Warnix Bloodworth
Dustin Lee Marcell and Maranda Suezanne Lebrun
Joshua Christopher Stace and Chelsea Dawn Ford
Eddie Todd Stanley and Krystal Lee McBride
Rambo Reed Latham and Sydney Kayne Baker
Adrian Sirkarr Daniels and Turkessa Lynette Clark
Symon Brent Foster and Rachel Lynn Moore
Courtney Chase Moser Nichols and Liberty Faye Rundell
Michael Kyle Thompson and Channing Alexandra Sailor
Taylor Montgomery Walker and Annamarie Conant