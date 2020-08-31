Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 17 to 21 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Ignacio Corona Flores and Beatriz Ramirez Hernandez

Billy Don Lively and Crystal Michelle Howell

Fred Albert Cole and Donna Parish Sikes

Samer Abdel Rahman Hazza Al-Kofahi and Hasna Maichi

Preston Blaine Morris and Maryelisa Hope Roper

Amber Reshea Scoggins and Kimberli Nikole Adams

Christan Shane Owens and Vanessa Zarazua

Pedro Suarez Landaverde and Diana Garcia

Dakota Brandon Smith and Shannon Moon Cherrie

Taylor Douglas Godwin and Trisha Nicole Morris

Paul Michael Allen and Linda Warnix Bloodworth

Dustin Lee Marcell and Maranda Suezanne Lebrun

Joshua Christopher Stace and Chelsea Dawn Ford

Eddie Todd Stanley and Krystal Lee McBride

Rambo Reed Latham and Sydney Kayne Baker

Adrian Sirkarr Daniels and Turkessa Lynette Clark

Symon Brent Foster and Rachel Lynn Moore

Courtney Chase Moser Nichols and Liberty Faye Rundell

Michael Kyle Thompson and Channing Alexandra Sailor

Taylor Montgomery Walker and Annamarie Conant

