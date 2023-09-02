Marriage license
Christina McAuley Photography

Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 21-25 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Colin Lee Booth and Terra Lanae Moore

Nithin Reddy Nayini and Whitney Lee Washburn Naylor

Elenilson Balmore Roque and Martha Alicia Moran Serrano

Harold Dean Slate Jr. and Elizabeth Renee Neel

Manuel De Jesus Madrid Reyes and Jessica Gomez

Kyle Lee Riley and Anna Rebecca Dowden

Ty Philip Dixon and Mattyson Christine Simpson

Andrew Griffin Cole and Kelsey Brooke Whittington

Christopher Don Russell and Paula Annette Brown

Daniel Phillip Shaw and Karen Lynn Hill

Austin Michael Howell and Maclane Elizabeth Fulvio

Mohamed Sabith Mohamed Riyaz and Aubrey Faith Zastoupil

Kenneth Ray Johnson Jr. and Rosalie Nayeli Martinez

Dakota Reid Heathcock and Jessica Nicole Caswell

Payton Ty Chambers and Macy Brooks Miller

Damian Rodney Dostalik Sr. and Kimberly Sheree McCurry

Jeffrey Taylor Shelton and Amanda Cherie Modisette

Garry Mathews Gullett and Heather Deann Alford

Steven Earl Kornegay and Kishla Ray Salazar

Juan Miguel Rosas Avalos and Jessica Ramirez

Austyn Donnavyn Ryan Medina and Ana Maria Landaverde

Michael Edward Goolsby and Penne Rene Pendeleton

Cardale Dontay Peterson and Siarra Tanae Johnson