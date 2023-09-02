Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 21-25 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Colin Lee Booth and Terra Lanae Moore
Nithin Reddy Nayini and Whitney Lee Washburn Naylor
Elenilson Balmore Roque and Martha Alicia Moran Serrano
Harold Dean Slate Jr. and Elizabeth Renee Neel
Manuel De Jesus Madrid Reyes and Jessica Gomez
Kyle Lee Riley and Anna Rebecca Dowden
Ty Philip Dixon and Mattyson Christine Simpson
Andrew Griffin Cole and Kelsey Brooke Whittington
Christopher Don Russell and Paula Annette Brown
Daniel Phillip Shaw and Karen Lynn Hill
Austin Michael Howell and Maclane Elizabeth Fulvio
Mohamed Sabith Mohamed Riyaz and Aubrey Faith Zastoupil
Kenneth Ray Johnson Jr. and Rosalie Nayeli Martinez
Dakota Reid Heathcock and Jessica Nicole Caswell
Payton Ty Chambers and Macy Brooks Miller
Damian Rodney Dostalik Sr. and Kimberly Sheree McCurry
Jeffrey Taylor Shelton and Amanda Cherie Modisette
Garry Mathews Gullett and Heather Deann Alford
Steven Earl Kornegay and Kishla Ray Salazar
Juan Miguel Rosas Avalos and Jessica Ramirez
Austyn Donnavyn Ryan Medina and Ana Maria Landaverde
Michael Edward Goolsby and Penne Rene Pendeleton
Cardale Dontay Peterson and Siarra Tanae Johnson