Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 23 to 27 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Edgar Charles Fletcher Jr. and Latecia Lasha Howard
Jett Eugene Foster and Callie Annie Chapman
Carson Cade Andrews and Rachael Paige Jordan
Mejia Homero Segura and Mirian Esparza
Vincent Blake Tyl and Erin Schuyler-Jo Erwin
Kenneth David Wall and Katherine Gay Jackson
Aaron Glenn Guest and Melanie Jordan Boothe
Lonnie Thomas Baker and Heather Allyson Young
William Kirk Bryant and Elizabeth Brooke Peery
Steven Ray Briggs and Katharine Louise Allen
Taylor Walters and Layla Ashton Smith
Jackie Lynn Garland and Mary Wood Kennedy
Gautam Makeshbabu and Kota Sanmitha Sundaram
Kohlten C. Lamb and Rebekah Grace Phillips
Wade Robinson and Shaniqua Danyelle Johnson
Jasmine Moret Llera and Shelby Kathleen Henry
Rambo Reed Latham and Sydney Kayne Baker
Erasmo Jorge Luis Osorio-Sanchez and Sabrina Elizabeth Orona
Brent Michael Johnston and Miriam Renee Gonzalez
Celestino Solis-Almazan and Solorzano Veronica Izquierdo
Quincy Todd Mullins and Britnie Nicole Northern
Victor Manuel Lopez and Crystal Lea Dodd
Larry Lane Sellers and Alexia Yvett Carnero Rodriguez
Joshua Charles Thompson and McKenna Lynette Clark
Sylvanus Inaughe and Whylene D. Duresseau