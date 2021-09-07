Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 23 to 27 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Edgar Charles Fletcher Jr. and Latecia Lasha Howard

Jett Eugene Foster and Callie Annie Chapman

Carson Cade Andrews and Rachael Paige Jordan

Mejia Homero Segura and Mirian Esparza

Vincent Blake Tyl and Erin Schuyler-Jo Erwin

Kenneth David Wall and Katherine Gay Jackson

Aaron Glenn Guest and Melanie Jordan Boothe

Lonnie Thomas Baker and Heather Allyson Young

William Kirk Bryant and Elizabeth Brooke Peery

Steven Ray Briggs and Katharine Louise Allen

Taylor Walters and Layla Ashton Smith

Jackie Lynn Garland and Mary Wood Kennedy

Gautam Makeshbabu and Kota Sanmitha Sundaram

Kohlten C. Lamb and Rebekah Grace Phillips

Wade Robinson and Shaniqua Danyelle Johnson

Jasmine Moret Llera and Shelby Kathleen Henry

Rambo Reed Latham and Sydney Kayne Baker

Erasmo Jorge Luis Osorio-Sanchez and Sabrina Elizabeth Orona

Brent Michael Johnston and Miriam Renee Gonzalez

Celestino Solis-Almazan and Solorzano Veronica Izquierdo

Quincy Todd Mullins and Britnie Nicole Northern

Victor Manuel Lopez and Crystal Lea Dodd

Larry Lane Sellers and Alexia Yvett Carnero Rodriguez

Joshua Charles Thompson and McKenna Lynette Clark

Sylvanus Inaughe and Whylene D. Duresseau

