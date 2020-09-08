Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 24 to 28 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Dallas Ryan Ward and LaJuana Cheyanne Peace

Jose Alfredo Ontiveros Valenzuela and Nereida Jizzel Marquez

Joshua Wayne Jester and Jessica Lindsey Bogart

Josiah James Traughber and Angle Nicole Meyers

Luke Aaron Winningham and Chelsey Michelle Davis

John Taylor Smelley and Crystal Genee Pruitt

Adam Iraham Sanchez and Shiori Jo

Montana Cole Mize and Shaynee Brooke Tyl

Thomas Lynn Kenney Jr. and Lamecchi Martin Kenney

John Ray Rigby and Ashley Coryn Andrews

Austin Joseph Sumner and Katie Melissa Thompson

Nolan Dwayne Fuller and Tatum Jane VanMeter

Micah Alan Young and Riley McKenzee Park

Tomas Abraham Tello and Lexis Marie Alvarado

Quincy Neil S. Horn and Tamara Pawlak

Jadan Nicorey Zachery and LaTonya Lynn McNeely

Neco Dewayne Walker and Antoinette Shorda Duffie

Holly Ann Hawkins and Kyndl Kee Fullingim

Tyrai Raquel Hutson Jefferson and Myeea Kathleen Lashea Ford

Michael Glenn Dunn and Rachel Elizabeth Silva

Jeremy Mark Gaz and Kaitlyn Virginia Sheirling

Matthew Jerrod Goff and Shontel Nicole Garrett

Ronnie Wayne Jackson and Katherine Denece Sutton

Ricardo Rodriguez and Rikki LaRay Glezen

