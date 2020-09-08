Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 24 to 28 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Dallas Ryan Ward and LaJuana Cheyanne Peace
Jose Alfredo Ontiveros Valenzuela and Nereida Jizzel Marquez
Joshua Wayne Jester and Jessica Lindsey Bogart
Josiah James Traughber and Angle Nicole Meyers
Luke Aaron Winningham and Chelsey Michelle Davis
John Taylor Smelley and Crystal Genee Pruitt
Adam Iraham Sanchez and Shiori Jo
Montana Cole Mize and Shaynee Brooke Tyl
Thomas Lynn Kenney Jr. and Lamecchi Martin Kenney
John Ray Rigby and Ashley Coryn Andrews
Austin Joseph Sumner and Katie Melissa Thompson
Nolan Dwayne Fuller and Tatum Jane VanMeter
Micah Alan Young and Riley McKenzee Park
Tomas Abraham Tello and Lexis Marie Alvarado
Quincy Neil S. Horn and Tamara Pawlak
Jadan Nicorey Zachery and LaTonya Lynn McNeely
Neco Dewayne Walker and Antoinette Shorda Duffie
Holly Ann Hawkins and Kyndl Kee Fullingim
Tyrai Raquel Hutson Jefferson and Myeea Kathleen Lashea Ford
Michael Glenn Dunn and Rachel Elizabeth Silva
Jeremy Mark Gaz and Kaitlyn Virginia Sheirling
Matthew Jerrod Goff and Shontel Nicole Garrett
Ronnie Wayne Jackson and Katherine Denece Sutton
Ricardo Rodriguez and Rikki LaRay Glezen