Marriage license
Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 28-Sept. 1 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Marcus Dewayne Harris and Amber Nicole Ray

Benjamin Maldonado and Natasha Marie Mayens Torres

Ryan Adam Tejeda and Brenda Garduno Valverde 

Amaro Jose Antonio Martinez and Ma De Jesus Sifuentes Estrada

Alan Douglas Lindow and Christy Dawn Reynolds

Jose Secundino Lozano and Elyanna Marroquin

Mike Vance Becerra and Emily Marie Folds

Etoughe Karl Remy Nkoghe and Ciera Iamble Ford

Jory Brent Caldwell and Natassia Nicole Lawson

Michael Shane Gentry and Leslie Ranae McCaa

Ramos Mauricio Alejo and Basilisa Loredo Avalos

Leonel Sanchez Portillo and Inmla S. Huy  Zarco

Gary Gene Hellums and Tonya Merlice Bowen

Calvin Dewayne Lee and Patricia Delois Cozine

Bradford Raymond Sobey and Kelsi Nicole Foster

Blakely Paul Rancour and Jaince Michelle Gaudreault 

Zackary Christopher Brown and Maranda Lynn Wallace

Dominic Keith Morrow and Gabrielle Sierra Beason