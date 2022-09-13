Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 29 through Sept. 2 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Jacob Andrew Marshall and Macy Kaylynn Luis

Tristan Job Brady Traywick and Cierra Lashane Murphy

Luke John Thornton and Jessica Marie Smith

Kevin Bernard Jackson and Dorcas Maria Dunlap

Willie Gerome Coverson and Janice Marie Sample

Jose Luis Vera Jr. and Chelsea Abigail Espinosa

Cassidy Chase Sullins and Tabitha Louise Clynch

Gene Arthur Anderson III and Melissa Renee Maines

Antonio Lara and Sunny Reigh Dawn Hawthorne

Calob Ryan Player and Jessica Renae Keel

Nathan Lloyd Phillips and Samantha Leeann Moss

Brian Keith Elkins and Kimber Nicole Hooper

Camron Blain Sweaks and Leslie Kay Headrick

John Scott Adams and Tara Cheyenne Fleet

Jose Michael Perez and Carlene Marie McGee

Rusty Hunter Ward and Jammie Lynn Knox

Rodney Lloyd Coplin and Kathryn Renee Sheehan

Allen Shane McDonald and Mary Kay Lewis

Ryan Nicholas Ivey and Katie Beth Ketchum

