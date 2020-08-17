Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 3 to 7 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Kenneth Alton Carlisle Jr. and Emily Antwonette Ward

Jose Rubio Mendez and Claudia P. Ayala Baeza

Justin Dorelle Hopkins and Ester Franco

Kerry Lynn Gillem and Paula Gable Arnold

Christopher Michael Radford and Blaise Collin Wingo

Leon Wafer Jr. and Sharon Lavona Steber

Justin Dewayne Fowler and Deedra Marie Edminster

Joshua Daniel Newsham and Katarina Faith Schmidt

Mark Anthony Carrillo and Reyna Isabelle De La Rosa

Aaron Barron and Kaylin Lorayne Gayle Smith

Jacob Ian McNeal and Kendra Dayl Lively

Marcus Edward Fort and Peyton P. Pentecost

Anthony John Hunt and Amber Jade Smith

Corbin William Johnson and Keaton Halle Combs

Nicholas Trent Derby and Kayla Brooke Simmons

Ronald Heard II and Sheshieka Lashae Isaaac

Austin McClain Stringfellow and Haley Brooke Barrow

Aischa Ilexis Nikkei Jackson and Hannah Lynn Craver

Eric Dewayne Lewis and Laporcha Levette Lawson

Andrew Joseph Yohn and KC Jo McKinney

Juan Jose Leonardo Hernandez and Mallory Ann Fertitta

Jaime Baldemar Lerma Pena and Leta Marie Mormino

William Gareth Johnson and Regan Elaine Weaver

