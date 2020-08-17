Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 3 to 7 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Kenneth Alton Carlisle Jr. and Emily Antwonette Ward
Jose Rubio Mendez and Claudia P. Ayala Baeza
Justin Dorelle Hopkins and Ester Franco
Kerry Lynn Gillem and Paula Gable Arnold
Christopher Michael Radford and Blaise Collin Wingo
Leon Wafer Jr. and Sharon Lavona Steber
Justin Dewayne Fowler and Deedra Marie Edminster
Joshua Daniel Newsham and Katarina Faith Schmidt
Mark Anthony Carrillo and Reyna Isabelle De La Rosa
Aaron Barron and Kaylin Lorayne Gayle Smith
Jacob Ian McNeal and Kendra Dayl Lively
Marcus Edward Fort and Peyton P. Pentecost
Anthony John Hunt and Amber Jade Smith
Corbin William Johnson and Keaton Halle Combs
Nicholas Trent Derby and Kayla Brooke Simmons
Ronald Heard II and Sheshieka Lashae Isaaac
Austin McClain Stringfellow and Haley Brooke Barrow
Aischa Ilexis Nikkei Jackson and Hannah Lynn Craver
Eric Dewayne Lewis and Laporcha Levette Lawson
Andrew Joseph Yohn and KC Jo McKinney
Juan Jose Leonardo Hernandez and Mallory Ann Fertitta
Jaime Baldemar Lerma Pena and Leta Marie Mormino
William Gareth Johnson and Regan Elaine Weaver