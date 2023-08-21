Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 7-11 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Jose Dolores Gongora Avila and Ofelia Ruiz Mendoza
Mares David Sanchez and Cipriana Almazan Rodriguez
David Wayne Jackson Jr. and Cristina Macias Garcia
Daniel Fred Swannon and Shirley Graser Merritt
Lee Morris Harris and Kaydian Esnette Garrett
James Milton Bell and Brenda Beets Finley
Christian Layne Davis and John Wayne William Thibodeau
Sergio Ferrer Ruiz and Nohema Alondra Gutierrez Acosta
Blake Grevie Robinson and Staci Ann Wingert
William Arthur Surles and Connie McNatt Wolfe
Anthony Caleb Scott Snider and Emily Danielle Darmer
Benjamin Dillon Hartsfield and Mary Grace Camp
Carlos N. Garcia Lopez and Anahi Araceli Cisneros
Quinton Michael Larry and Olivia Liara Torres
Isaias Misael Lopez and Alyah Monique Wallis
Ontiveros Samuel Nevarez and Patricia Salas
Gerald Adrian Price and Yasmine Charis Francis
Kelly Lee Leach and Angela Davidson Chico
Clarence Dion White and Lakesha Sheenay Ford
Gary Lee Ralph and Jacqueline Renee Hutchinson
Dale Franklin Winn and Chelsea Lynn Haley
Rodrigo Yanez and Ana Cristina Padron Resendiz
Charles Aprarician Coats and Kyarea Shevondala Bolden