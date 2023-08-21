Marriage license
Christina McAuley Photography

Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 7-11 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Jose Dolores Gongora Avila and Ofelia Ruiz Mendoza

Mares David Sanchez and Cipriana Almazan Rodriguez

David Wayne Jackson Jr. and Cristina Macias Garcia

Daniel Fred Swannon and Shirley Graser Merritt

Lee Morris Harris and Kaydian Esnette Garrett

James Milton Bell and Brenda Beets Finley

Christian Layne Davis and John Wayne William Thibodeau

Sergio Ferrer Ruiz and Nohema Alondra Gutierrez Acosta

Blake Grevie Robinson and Staci Ann Wingert

William Arthur Surles and Connie McNatt Wolfe

Anthony Caleb Scott Snider and Emily Danielle Darmer

Benjamin Dillon Hartsfield and Mary Grace Camp

Carlos N. Garcia Lopez and Anahi Araceli Cisneros

Quinton Michael Larry and Olivia Liara Torres

Isaias Misael Lopez and Alyah Monique Wallis

Ontiveros Samuel Nevarez and Patricia Salas

Gerald Adrian Price and Yasmine Charis Francis

Kelly Lee Leach and Angela Davidson Chico

Clarence Dion White and Lakesha Sheenay Ford

Gary Lee Ralph and Jacqueline Renee Hutchinson

Dale Franklin Winn and Chelsea Lynn Haley

Rodrigo Yanez and Ana Cristina Padron Resendiz

Charles Aprarician Coats and Kyarea Shevondala Bolden