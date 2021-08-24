Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 9 to 13 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Casey Layne Botter and Melissa Leanne Botter
Shawn Lloyd Pope Jr. and Taylor Marie Calhoun
Konnor Donn Timmons and Kaitlyn Hope McKnight
Andrew Wayne Jones and Katrina Guzman Neal
Gregory John Knight and Jessica Dawn Gibson
Hillary Dale Webb and Lachell Antonette Webb
David Raymond Doktor and Dustie Ellen Florey
Cristan Denise Allen and Brooke Dione Allen
Ian Lynn Henderson and Taylor Eve Cline
Danny Maldonado Barron and Diana Nicole Ayala Munoz
Beau James Brasher and Kellee Lyn Amos
Peter Miguel Ramirez and Breanna Lynn Cooper
Jamie Lee Waldrum and Stacy Lynn Cloud
Jorge Alberto Estrella Almanza and Lucia Rico Jamaica
Grant Logan Ray Parnell and Payton Lavelle Bordelon
Dante Keenan Reed and Hailey Elaine Bischoff
Jonathan Michael Rogers and Haley Ann Pearson
Jamie Lee Irvine and Sharena Johnson
Roy Vincent Lunsford and Stephanie Danielle Graham
Jeremy Kenneth Canton and Lakendra Rachelle Washington