Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 9 to 13 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Casey Layne Botter and Melissa Leanne Botter

Shawn Lloyd Pope Jr. and Taylor Marie Calhoun

Konnor Donn Timmons and Kaitlyn Hope McKnight

Andrew Wayne Jones and Katrina Guzman Neal

Gregory John Knight and Jessica Dawn Gibson

Hillary Dale Webb and Lachell Antonette Webb

David Raymond Doktor and Dustie Ellen Florey

Cristan Denise Allen and Brooke Dione Allen

Ian Lynn Henderson and Taylor Eve Cline

Danny Maldonado Barron and Diana Nicole Ayala Munoz

Beau James Brasher and Kellee Lyn Amos

Peter Miguel Ramirez and Breanna Lynn Cooper

Jamie Lee Waldrum and Stacy Lynn Cloud

Jorge Alberto Estrella Almanza and Lucia Rico Jamaica

Grant Logan Ray Parnell and Payton Lavelle Bordelon

Dante Keenan Reed and Hailey Elaine Bischoff

Jonathan Michael Rogers and Haley Ann Pearson

Jamie Lee Irvine and Sharena Johnson

Roy Vincent Lunsford and Stephanie Danielle Graham

Jeremy Kenneth Canton and Lakendra Rachelle Washington

Recommended for You


Tags